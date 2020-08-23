Former Coastal Carolina star Dustin Johnson returns to World No. 1, sets PGA Tour record in win

Sitting on a five-shot overnight lead, Dustin Johnson could have chosen to play it safe on Sunday at the Northern Trust Open in Boston.
But that’s not Johnson’s style.
The Coastal Carolina University Hall-of-Famer fired an 8-under 63 for an 11-shot victory at TPC Boston, winning on the opening leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs and projected to move back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Johnson also set a new PGA Tour record for lowest score on a par-71 course at 30 under over 72 holes.
The lowest 72-hole score in Tour history came in 2009, as Steve Striker was 33 under at the 90-hole Bob Hope Classic. Ernie Els holds the lowest 72-hole tournament mark at 31 under — at the par-73 Plantation Course in Kapalua, HI — during the 2003 Mercedes Championship.
Mark Calcavecchia (2001 Phoenix Open) and Phil Mickelson (2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open) held the previous record on par-71 courses at 28 under.
After finishing T-2 at the PGA Championship — he held the 54-hole lead — Johnson felt his game was coming along.
"Obviously you can learn some stuff from the PGA, but I didn't feel like I really did anything wrong at the PGA. I played pretty solid on Sunday," Johnson said. "Generally, you shoot 68 on Sunday in a major with the lead on a tough golf course, you're going to win most of the time. So obviously Collin (Morikawa) just played very, very well.
"But it wasn't something that I was disappointed in or anything like that, because I felt like I played well. Then went home and took a few days off, and then got back to work. The game started feeling really good, or it has been feeling really good. I was really looking forward to coming into this week."
With his 22nd career victory on the PGA Tour, Johnson also leaps to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, moving up from No. 15.
Johnson has been outspoken about his quest to capture the FedEx Cup title, with his closest call coming in 2016 when he finished second behind Rory McIlroy.
It doesn't hurt that winning the FedEx Cup comes with a $15 million payday.
"Well, for me, it's something I haven't won. It's something I've been close to winning a few times, and it's just something that I would really like to have on my resumé when I'm done playing golf," said Johnson. "You know, it's a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me, and it's something that I really want to be a FedExCup Champion."
Johnson’s 30-under total came on the back of five eagles over the four rounds — he leads the PGA Tour in eagles for the season — against only three bogeys. On Sunday, Johnson had two of those eagles while hitting 18-of-18 greens for the second time in his career, the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2017.
Sunday's 63 tied for the best round of the day, capping a tournament that saw him go 67-60-64-63.
Johnson's previous tournament low was 24 under, set both in 2014 and 2018.
"It is a big margin, and I'm definitely really proud of that. I played really good. My goal today was, I knew I was playing well and I knew the guys were going to shoot low," Johnson said. "But, yeah, so I was trying to get 30-under, which held a nice little putt on the last hole to get to 30."
On Friday, Johnson flirted with golf’s magic number of 59 — a number that has been reached only 13 times in PGA Tour history.
Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes, setting the PGA Tour record after going 9 under through his first nine holes. Admitting that shooting the Tour’s elusive number was on his mind, Johnson missed a 10-footer for birdie at No. 17 and missed a 23-footer at the par-5 No. 18 to settle for an 11-under 60.
"I wanted to shoot 59," Johnson said. "I've never done it. That would have been nice. Any time you shoot a number like that, you're never going to be disappointed.”
The victory is Johnson’s second since the PGA Tour restart, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting the tour down for nearly three months.
Johnson has enjoyed an up-and-down return to the links, missing the cut at both the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial Tournament, as well as withdrawing from the 3M Open with a back injury on July 26.
He’d return the next week to finish T-12 at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, followed by his T-2 at the PGA Championship.
Johnson's ascension to World No. 1 is becoming commonplace, as the former Chants star has been atop the rankings in each season since 2017 and has never dropped below sixth, the latter happening earlier this season.
"It's something that I'm very proud of is to be No. 1 in the world, and I'd like to stay there for a little while," Johnson said. "Obviously it's been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but you know, the last time I was No. 1, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that's another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at No. 1."