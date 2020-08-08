Former Coastal Carolina great Dustin Johnson leads PGA Championship

Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.