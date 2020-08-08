Former Coastal Carolina great Dustin Johnson leads PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson, a product of Coastal Carolina University, used four back-nine birdies to card a 5-under 65 to take the lead at the PGA Championship in San Francisco on Saturday.
Johnson, sitting at 9 under for the tournament, leads Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ by a stroke and will tee off with Scheffler on Sunday afternoon at the par-70 Harding Park.
No one with a major title under their belt is within two shots of Johnson, with Brooks Koepka at 7 under, while Justin Rose and Jason Day are at 6 under.
The Columbia native is trying to atone for finishing second at the PGA in 2019, when close friend Koepka won by two strokes at Bethpage Black in New York.
Johnson, currently the World No. 5, has historically played well in the PGA Championship, finishing in the top 10 in five of 10 starts. Last year was his best finish to date.
The former World No. 1 owns one major title, winning the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont by three strokes over Jim Furyk. Since that win, Johnson has finished in the top 10 in four of 11 major starts.
The PGA Tour returned from three months off due to the coronavirus pandemic in June, with Johnson experiencing up-and-down play since. He won the Travelers Championship in June, only to follow that by missing the cut at the Memorial and withdrawing from the 3M Open after starting the tournament at 7 over.
He did return to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last week and notched a T-12.
Before the PGA Championship, Johnson only ranked in the top 10 of one major statistical category on the PGA Tour this season, leading the circuit in eagles with nine.
Johnson owns 21 career Tour victories, earning more than $63.7 million in 270 professional events played.