Former Coastal Carolina football coach apologizes for 'racially insensitive' comment

Coastal Carolina University President David A. DeCenzo on Wednesday relayed an apology from former football coach Joe Moglia to school faculty after more than 100 faculty members complained about Moglia's use of racially insensitive language.
On July 11, faculty signed a letter to DeCenzo, asking the president to take action after Moglia indicated a Black student’s election as president of a traditionally white fraternity was not “national” news. DeCenzo said he had been in regular contact with Moglia over the past few days about the matter.
“While our supervisor/employee discussions and actions are not for public disclosure, I value and respect the voices of the faculty and staff who have reached out to my office. During his time at CCU, Joe and I have experienced a number of challenges and I have always appreciated his strong commitment to this university,” DeCenzo wrote to faculty.
He also offered this apology from Moglia, currently an adviser to DeCenzo as well as the athletics chair:
“I've had a lot of time to reflect on this over the last several days. It has been an incredible learning process and I still have more to learn. I’m deeply sorry for having made a comment that was racially insensitive. I’m equally remorseful for not having recognized the significance of our student’s accomplishment. History has shown us that we grow and learn from the times when others in society take pause and courage to question our actions. This is one of those times for me, I have always tried to live a life as a role model and this moment has fallen short.
“With regard to Isaiah (Davis) becoming president of Alpha Chi Rho, when any one of our students reaches a personal goal, especially in a leadership position it should be recognized and applauded. Given the recent events where our nation continues to reckon with racial equality, it is especially important to highlight. I should have done that, I didn’t — and for that I’m sorry.
“When I was our head football coach, we were the only program in the nation that gave up 30 minutes of practice every week to talk about things that had nothing to do with football. We had in-depth conversations about controversial world events and how they impacted the lives of our players. We discussed topics such as racism across our country and the fact that any form of racism is hatred and that type of evil is completely unacceptable.
“I will be reaching out to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in an effort to better understand the challenges they are facing. As I learn more, I would welcome the opportunity to work more closely with the faculty and the administration to help our students and community bring awareness and attention to the racial and political sensitivities that exist today.
"Please accept my apology. I will use this as a growth experience and be a better person because of it.”
DeCenzo also committed to exploring how the university can learn from this experience.
"I will continue to explore ways that both my direct reports, and the university, can continue to grow in all areas, including diversity, equity and inclusion," DeCenzo wrote.