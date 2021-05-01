Former CCU running back CJ Marable signs with Chicago Bears as undrafted free agent

CONWAY — Although he didn’t hear his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft, former Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable still has a reason to celebrate.

Less than an hour after the final pick in the draft on May 1, Marable signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears.

Marable became the 17th Chant to sign an NFL contract and the second player from the 2020 Coastal Carolina team to join an NFL team with Tarron Jackson being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles at 191st overall in the sixth round of the draft.

The running back from Decatur, Ga., was named to the All-Sun Belt first team twice, both as a running back and as an all-purpose specialist, and was named to the Paul Hornung Honor Roll twice this year.

Marable led the Sun Belt with 1,227 all-purpose yards this season (887 rushing, 228 receiving and 112 kick return). He averaged 102.3 all-purpose yards per contest and totaled 19 touchdowns (12 rushing and seven passing), which was first in the Sun Belt, tied for fourth in the nation, and the third-most in CCU single-season history.

Marable was also first in the Sun Belt in total points (114) and points per game (9.5). His 12 rushing scores were tied for first in the conference and he was second in the Sun Belt with 887 yards rushing, which also ranked 20th in the country.

Marable ended his CCU career in good company, finishing second in both career rushing yards (2,691) and 100-yard rushing games (10) behind only former CCU great De’Angelo Henderson, who rushed for 4,635 yards in his Chants career and recorded 25 100-yard rushing contests.

He is also fourth in CCU football history in both rushing touchdowns with 29 and total touchdowns with 41.

The running back was the Offensive MVP of the Hula Bowl and was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Marable’s unofficial Pro Day results on March 23 were 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-8 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle run, a 7.34-second three-cone shuttle and 17 reps of a 225-pound bench press.