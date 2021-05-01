Former CCU DE Tarron Jackson drafted by Philadelphia Eagles in Round 6 of NFL Draft

CONWAY — The reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year has a new home.

Former Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles 191st overall in Round 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft on May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Under-recruited coming out of Silver Bluff High School in Aiken, Coastal Carolina was Jackson’s only Division I offer.

His senior season, he proved how prolific of a pass rusher he could be, as Jackson led the Chanticleers and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

The defensive end from Aiken was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.

Jackson finished his career first in Coastal Carolina football history in sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Along with Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season and was named a Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team honoree.

Jackson’s national honors were also impressive and numerous, with Jackson being named a Consensus All-American.

In order to become a Consensus All-American, one must make the All-America first teams of three of the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA, which include the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Walter Camp Football Foundations (WCFF), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Sporting News (SN).

Jackson was named to four of the five first teams, just missing out on unanimous status by being named to Sporting News’ All-America second team.

But the awards did not stop there.

Jackson also garnered All-America recognition from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), the Phil Steele Publication (first team) and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason. He was also named a Senior CLASS second team All-American.

A three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and was chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jackson’s motivation for playing football came from a promise he made to his late brother, Daron, who died of leukemia at the age of 12 in 2008.

At Coastal Carolina’s Pro Day on March 23, Jackson displayed his skills for NFL scouts representing 15 different NFL teams at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Jackson, who is listed at 6’2” and weighs 254 pounds, recorded unofficial times of 4.70 and 4.71 on the 40-yard dash, had a 29.5-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-10 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, a 7.41-second three-cone shuttle and 25 reps of a 225-pound bench press.

When Jackson is not between the lines, he is as polite as they come, and that was on display when he walked around and thanked every scout who came to watch him perform.

Jackson will look to aid an Eagles rush defense that was 10th worst in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game with 125.8 per contest last season

Philadelphia ranked 20th in the league in scoring defense with 26.1 points allowed per contest, and was third in the league in total sacks with 49.

The Eagles received the pick from the Denver Broncos through the Carolina Panthers.