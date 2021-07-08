Forestbrook community to get $1 million to help mitigate flood risk from Socastee Creek

SOCASTEE — Socastee and its close neighbor Forestbrook are no strangers to flooding. Two residents, representatives and spouses, Heather and Cam Crawford, have been working to mitigate flood risk in an area they call home.

State Rep. Heather Crawford, who is married to Horry County Councilmember Cam Crawford, secured a $1 million earmark to create a flood bench along a lower portion of Socastee Creek to mitigate flood risk for Forestbrook residents.

This could reduce flood levels for 160 homes, according to 2020 documents from Horry County.

The $1 million for the flood bench is a part of a two-step project that was proposed due to a study of the Socastee Creek Watershed, which occurred because of funding Rep. Crawford secured via an earmark in 2018.

According to Horry County Stormwater Manager Thomas Roth, the other step will be a culvert along McCormick Road, which will allow more water during flooding to pass, so it does not back up along Socastee Creek.

"By doing both, we would reduce the flooding in the Forestbrook area by a significant amount," Roth said. "By doing one, it would help. By doing both, it helps even more."

The study, conducted by ESP Associates, found that the two projects together could help mitigate flood risk for close to 500 homes affected by the 100-year flood zone.

"Flooding remains a top priority for me to help address the needs in our area," Rep. Crawford said. "So this funding is a big win for our community and for the Socastee area to help address flooding."

The proposed cost of the benching project is roughly $1.5 million, but Roth said it could end up costing less than that. The projected price of the culvert is about $650,000, but Roth said it could cost more due to the COVID-19 causing material costs to rise.

Right now, the county is focusing on the bench project, and will work on the culvert after.

If the project's cost goes over $1 million secured, Roth said the county has budgeted for the cost as part of its capital improvement projects, which was a part of this year's budget.

While the Socastee area has dealt with flooding issues more and more since Hurricane Matthew, the Socastee Creek Watershed has a history of flooding. In the early '90s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made improvements to the watershed to reduce flooding for residents in a portion of the area.

The Crawfords have worked with county representatives to tackle these projects, and Cam Crawford added the different perspective he has due to the fact he's also experienced flooding.

"It does mean a lot to me, personally, because... I've been through it, and I've watched my friends go through," he said.

The study projects are not the only relief on its way to the Socastee and Forestbrook areas. The county recently announced the buyout program for homeowners in the Socastee area, which will begin open enrollment on July 12.

Additionally, the South Carolina Office of Resiliency was established in 2020 to mitigate flood risk throughout the state.

"All those things, when you put them all together, I think that they will provide significant relief to people in that community," Cam said. "You may not see it right now, but I think in the future they will, once these projects are completed."

While Forestbrook does have its own flooding issues, Roth said some of the significant issues regarding flooding occur on the other side of the Intracoastal Waterway — the Socastee side.

"Although there are issues in Forestbrook — so don't get me wrong — there are issues there to be resolved," Roth said. "But there's more issues on the other side of Forestbrook, right off the Socastee Boulevard area."

Roth added the county is focusing on a few projects, as well, on the Socastee side, including improving the outfall on the end of Folly Road, which is known for notoriously high water levels.

"It is a battle that we have to attack on several different fronts," Heather said. "Unfortunately there's not one piece of legislation or just one thing we can do. There are several different things that need to be addressed. And it's all a part of the process that we're working on... as we work to address flood issues in the Socastee area and all around Horry County."