Food trucks, a retail shop and World of Beer round out new businesses along the Grand Strand

There were 93 business licenses filed, both new and renewed, in Myrtle Beach in July and 73 licenses in North Myrtle Beach.
Here's a look at who's new in town:
Myrtle Beach
New food truck licenses are still popping up in Myrtle Beach as well as a renewed one. The city increased its food truck licenses from six to 20 in April 2019 to accommodate demand.
Benito’s Rolling Oven, a wood-fired pizza truck, renewed its license, and Caribbean Jerk Cuisine was also approved for a business license in July. Head chef and founder Kamal Fraser will serve freshly made authentic meals with Jamaican spices. Truck owners boast that products will be made with authentic Caribbean Island ingredients and will be promoted as freshly made dishes having filling portion sizes. Fraser is a familiar face in the culinary scene, having served in a managerial position at Angelo's Steak and Pasta in Myrtle Beach.
Overall, home building and home construction led the amount of renewed and new licenses in July with 18, followed by long-term rentals with nine and landscaping with four.
North Myrtle Beach
World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1386 U.S. 17 North, had its Grand Opening July 1. World of Beer has 40 craft beers on tap and tavern food to match the beer.
Sweet Home Carolina, 647 Main Street, will be opening their doors to a second location in September. The original location in the Hammock Shops Village in Pawleys Island will remain open.
Sweet Home Carolina is owned by Olivia Romstad, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. who served a combat tour in Iraq. The small boutique carries gifts, shirts, bedding, outdoor furniture, children’s clothing, work of local artists and artworks made by veterans.
