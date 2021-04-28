FOCO releases Jamey Chadwell bobblehead to aid Horry and Georgetown Rape Crisis Center

MYRTLE BEACH — If you ever wanted a commemorative Jamey Chadwell item, now is your chance.

Athletic merchandise company FOCO released a Jamey Chadwell 2020 Coach of the Year bobblehead on April 28, and 504 of them will be made.

Each bobblehead costs $40 apiece, and $5 from each sale will go to support the Rape Crisis Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties in Myrtle Beach. If all 504 bobbleheads are sold, FOCO will double its donation.

Bobbleheads will ship to customers in August.

Chadwell took the Chants to new heights last year, leading them to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish in 2020 was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, 37-34, in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

For his accomplishments this season, Chadwell was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

He was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and was a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, which ultimately ended up going to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

FOCO also released a bobblehead in December of Chauncey the Chanticleer wearing a “turnover cloak” based on the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Every time a Coastal Carolina football player creates a turnover, he gets to wear the cloak on the sideline.