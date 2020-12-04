Florence County men charged in Horry County shootings, one fatal

HORRY COUNTY — Two Florence County were charged in connection with two recent shootings in the unincorporated areas of Conway and Myrtle Beach, one ending in a fatality.

Diamantae Karon Currie, 20, of Marion was arrested on Dec. 2 and Ernest Rayquan Howard, 22, also of Marion was arrested on Dec. 3.

According to Horry County Police, both men were suspects in an armed robbery that turned into attempted murder on Nov. 25, on Dilmar Drive near Conway. They are also charged in a separate armed robbery resulting in a homicide on Nov. 27 off of Fairwood Terrance near Myrtle Beach.

In the Nov. 27 incident, Jeffrey Philip Monnett, 33, was injured in a shooting and later died the next day at a local hospital, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Police say that evidence collected and information that developed over the course of the investigation resulted in charges for both men.

Currie faces the following charges:

Murder

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

Pointing and presents firearms at a person

Kidnapping

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful

Howard faces the following charges:

Murder

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

Pointing and presents firearms at a person

Kidnapping

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Mullins Police Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted the HCPD with the investigation.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with tips related to these cases is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.