Female detainee died Friday morning at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

  • Updated
A woman was found dead in her cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the matter. 

A female detainee died overnight in J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriffs Department. 

The woman was unresponsive when officers found her shortly after 2 a.m. Friday morning. When the EMS arrived, the woman did not have a pulse. 

She was arrested by Conway Police Department for trespassing and booked into the jail on July 7. 

Her body was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, with an autopsy scheduled for this afternoon. As is protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the matter further. 

No further information was provided by the Sheriffs office, as family members are notified before the Horry County Coroner will release personal information to the public. 

