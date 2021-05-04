Federal pandemic assistance set to run out for 32K South Carolinians by end of May 5

MYRTLE BEACH — About 32,000 South Carolinians who receive weekly federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments will no longer receive them beginning next week if they fail to fill out a required document by 11:59 p.m. May 5.

Those who received what's known commonly as PUA payments are typically people who are self-employed, 1099, gig workers, contractors, and employees who lost their job as a direct result of COVID-19 but were not eligible for regular unemployment insurance under state law.

The program also includes individuals who are unable to work as a direct result of COVID-19.

"There could be a population of people who went back to work," said Heather Biance, a spokeswoman with the state's Department of Employment and Workforce. "Maybe they were drawing PUA payments from January and February, but they've since gone back to work, they still have to do this requirement."

The document showing proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment was a one-time requirement for those who received federal unemployment benefits from Dec. 27, 2020 to present.

The document should have been uploaded to their MyBenefits portal.

For employees, acceptable documents are paycheck stubs and W-2 forms. For those self-employed, documentation could include a business license. For those who obtained work but were unable to start a job due to COVID, an affadavit verifying the offer of employment will suffice.

Come May 6, if workers did not comply with the paperwork requirement, the state employment agency is federally required to stop unemployment benefits and establish an overpayment.

In addition, the state would have to collect any money the person received since the beginning of this year. For some people that could be more than $10,000 that they would have to pay back.

The workforce agency "would have to collect the money and then we would have to set up a payment plan," Biance said. "It goes back into the PUA fund that's earmarked specifically for PUA. The federal government requires it, and then states actually have to enforce it."

The state has dedicated a webpage with all of the information to address this issue: https://www.dew.sc.gov/pua-document-requirements-how-do-i-send-documents.

The state's latest unemployment rate is 5.1 percent and more than $500 million has been paid through the federal PUA program to South Carolinians since the start of the pandemic.

The Lowcountry's unemployment rate in March was 4.3 percent with 5,003 people unemployed. The Midlands was slightly higher at 4.5 percent with more than 16,000 people unemployed. The region that include Horry County led the entire state with an unemployment rate of 6.3 percent and 11,666 out of work. In the Upstate, the unemployment rate is at an even 5 percent, with 9,887 unemployed.

Even if workers are not getting receiving PUA benefits, either because they went back to work or were no longer eligible to receive them, they are still required to upload their document to avoid an overpayment, according to the state.

Biance said an initial notice was sent in February that these documents needed to be uploaded, and then weekly reminders, emails and robocalls were used to make PUA recipients aware of the May 5 deadline.

"There's definitely been a huge effort to communicate this out," she said. "Clearly people are not understanding or getting it."