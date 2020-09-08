False start: HCS Virtual classes delayed due to scheduling, tech issues

MYRTLE BEACH — For thousands of Horry County students, Tuesday marked the long-awaited return to brick-and-mortar classrooms, allowing for elbow bumps with friends and pestering teachers with questions face-to-face.

But for 13,377 students in the HCS Virtual program, Tuesday brought further frustration, providing more questions and seemingly hollow answers.

Hundreds remained without access to their schedules, much less login information to access the virtual classrooms that were to act as a safe haven for those students looking to limit their exposure to COVID-19 — a realistic fear after recent faculty cases were reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at Coastal Leadership Academy, Ocean Drive Elementary and Socastee Middle School.

When should virtual students expect to be up and running? Horry County Schools says Sept. 14, hopefully.

“Our goal is to ensure all students will be able to sign in by Monday,” said Lisa Bourcier, the Horry County Schools director of strategic communications and community engagement.

The week of Sept. 8-11 will instead feature teachers reaching out to students and parents via email, live meetings and phone — all in an attempt to help students successfully log in with their HCS username and password, with those being emailed to all HCS Virtual parents “early this week,” according to Bourcier.

The district will not slow down brick-and-mortar instruction in order to align with HCS Virtual, according to Bourcier.

Any impact on vacation schedules and the final day of school are uncertain, with the district not providing an answer for the second time in three days.

Some parents are running thin on patience as Tuesday came and went without much interaction with school officials, nor the district office.

Tia Marie Mahaffey has proof that she signed her son up for HCS Virtual, meeting the district’s Aug. 10 deadline. Yet, he was placed in a hybrid group that was supposed to report to school on Tuesday.

When she reached out to the district, she says the employee was “rude and nasty.”

“When I explained he was supposed to be virtual they told me I should have thought about that when I signed up because the time had passed for a spot to be open for him. I explained that I did sign up on time and had chosen virtual school. It wasn’t my mistake,” Mahaffey said.

“The woman on the phone told me I shouldn’t have been so careless. I again explained that I had registered him correctly and he needed to be moved. She said I’ll write your name and number down but virtual school registration was closed. She wasn’t listening at all that he had been registered as a virtual student and the error was on HCS side, not mine.”

Mahaffey has four children, two of which are attempting to utilize HCS Virtual. Her 4th grader was able to login on Tuesday, while her 7th grader still has no place to login.

The instability of the schedule is causing the household to have to shift things around while they wait for answers.

Alongside her husband, they also run Mindful Pest and Property Solutions, with each of them now rotating work and home shifts.

“We are used to working together so this is hard for all of us,” Mahaffey said.

Cortney Walters admits that she didn’t meet the Aug. 10 deadline to enroll her children in HCS Virtual, but has been pleading with them to change course.

To date, Horry County Schools has yet to relent, indicating that adjusting schedules is too complex at this point.

For Walters, missing that deadline is a mistake that she regrets.

“I should have. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared, worried and just made the wrong choice,” Walters said.

Jennifer Thomas — also a mother of four current HCS students, three in Virtual and one in-person — agreed that just a week to make a life-altering decision wasn’t nearly enough.

“Sure didn’t give us much time, and there was an entire summer to get ahead of this,” Thomas said.

Yet, Thomas didn’t join the chorus of criticism at the local level — “what good is yelling at the teachers going to do,” she said — but instead pointed the finger to Columbia and Gov. Henry McMaster.

According to Thomas, her distrust in the state’s leadership led her to make the decision to keep three of her children home — two of which have ADHD and the other is autistic.

“To be honest, not 100 percent trusting of those in the governor’s office on down when it comes to the safety of students and staff,” Thomas said. “It comes down to leadership and the message they send, and I don’t believe in that message.”

Thomas knows that there isn’t a perfect educational solution to the pandemic, with brick-and-mortar and HCS Virtual both ripe with clear obstacles, one being health and the other being time management.

She quickly ruled out risking health due to immunocompromised individuals at home, but also saw how virtual programs can lead to students procrastinating, and with HCS Virtual schedules being asynchronous, allowing students to do their work at their leisure.

“If they had math class at 7 a.m. in person, make the kids be online for math at 7 a.m.,” Thomas said.

Thomas also pointed to both parents working in contributing to the time management issues, as the educational system hasn’t transitioned like the society surrounding it, with children having less parental support due to the need for more household income.

With all seven of her children — three are grown and on their own — Thomas has been in charge of schooling while her husband works full-time.

She couldn’t take the strain of the HCS reopening plan that called for the educational plan to potentially change every two weeks due to the current COVID-19 incidence rate in the county.

But she knows she could have, unlike others.

“It throws a wrench into a lot of people’s plans, people have to work,” said Thomas, 50. “You have to ask, ‘What parent is staying home today?’ Now, you got people saying, ‘Pay me and I’ll monitor your kids for the next two weeks.’ It’s a great side gig, I’ll tell you that much.”

While there wasn’t much for HCS Virtual students to do on Tuesday, Stephanie Maribel Cruz almost felt like she was able to push off a personal crisis for another day — she doesn’t have access to the internet at home and her son landed in HCS Virtual, even though she says she didn’t request it.

The district does have a solution to help those in Cruz’s situation, first suggesting emailing mjohnson006@horrycountyschools.net, while also reminding families that internet access is available in the parking lots of any HCS school building, with parking open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Be patient with the district, we’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Thomas said. “Sure, this is starting out rough. It’s not fun. But it’s not fun for them either.

“We will get there, it’s just going to take some time.”