Fall SC-based craft brews to try from Myrtle Beach to Georgetown

There's something about the fall season that brings beer drinking to a whole new level.
Seasonal brews have hit the taps of area brewhouses and restaurants and we put out a call to Grand Strand and Hammock Coast brewmasters to find the one seasonal fall beer our readers should try at their establishments. The only stipulation is we asked the beer originate from a South Carolina brewery.
Here's what they said:
Tidal Creek Brewhouse - The Market Common District
3421 Knoles Street (corner of Johnson), Myrtle Beach
(843) 839-0959
Fiddler Festbier
"This is seasonal amber lager, brewed to celebrate Bavarian Oktoberfest. This beer pours clear with a rich orange hue with a thick, persistent head. The malty aroma is accented by floral, woodsy hop notes, and hints of rising bread dough. The flavor is a rich caramel malt, with notes of honey, apricot, and warm bread crust, balanced with a classic German noble hop bitterness."
Dara Liberatore-Sawczuk, Co-Founder
Winyah Bay Brewing Company - Buzz's Roost
911 Front Street, Georgetown
(843) 545-1595
Pumpkream
"We are going to offer a pumpkin pie cream stout which we are calling “Pumpkream." The flavor profile is subtle with overall pumpkin flavor, but highlighted with cinnamon, nutmeg and the creaminess associated with pumpkin."
Chase Runyan, Brewer
Independent Republic Brewing Company - inside The Boathouse - The Landing at The Boathouse
201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach
(843) 903-2628
www.independentrepublicbrewing.com
Mashing Pumpkins
"Mashing Pumpkins is an imperial stout that clocks in at 8.5%. We wanted to create a bold interpretation of a PSL minus the insane amount of sweetness that goes into it. We also wanted to use as many fresh ingredients as possible. So we started with an imperial stout recipe and to that we added pumpkin purée straight into the mash turn. We used over a pound of pumpkin per gallon, pretty hefty. Then we added fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to our kettle. From there we fermented it out and added vanilla beans, more cinnamon, and a homemade batch of cold brew. The end result is a big imperial stout with bursting with easily identifiable flavors of fall."
Sean Taylor, Head brewer/Owner
Liberty Tap Room & Grill
7651 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
(843) 839-4677
Legal Remedy World Court Mocha Blonde Stout
"We recommend Legal Remedy World Court Mocha Blonde Stout, which is described on their websites as 'A blonde stout with coffee aroma and flavor finished with a hint of white chocolate.'"
Vince Autorino, Bartender
New South Brewing
1109 Campbell Street, Myrtle Beach
(843) 916-2337
Oktoberfest
"Our delicious rendition is a traditionally brewed amber lager. It exhibits a clean and crisp German hop character, slightly dominated by a malty smoothness. Gold medal winner at the 1999 Great American Beer Fest."
Description submitted to Beer Advocate
Quigley's Pint & Plate
11887 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet
(843) 299-1452
Oktoberfest
"We have our Oktoberfest on tap for the fall season. It is a malty amber lager coming in at a hearty 7.2% abv and is brewed with German hops."
Josh Quigley, owner