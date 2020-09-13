Facing defamation, conspiracy claims, HCS denies accusations from former facilities director

Horry County Schools are denying claims that district officials and contractors met for nefarious purposes, which allegedly led to its executive director of facilities being terminated in June.
The school district responded this month to a lawsuit, which was filed by its former executive director of facilities Mark Wolfe, denying dozens of allegations.
Wolfe filed the defamation lawsuit in mid-July against the Horry County School District, HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey, HCS Chief Officer of Support Services Daryl Brown, First Floor Energy Positive LLC, Metcon Inc., and Metcon President and CEO Aaron Thomas, just weeks after his position was eliminated with HCS.
The lawsuit claims Brown, Maxey and Thomas conspired to end Wolfe’s employment beginning in 2018. The defendants deny those claims, according to the district's response to the lawsuit.
Wolfe’s position was eliminated in June 2020 — along with 10 other positions within the school district — after the HCS Board of Education voted unanimously to eliminate the positions due to budget constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolfe claims the district falsely accused him of not complying with the South Carolina Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees after Wolfe inquired about the progress of construction on five new schools and was perceived as a barrier to $220 million worth of projects.
Thomas and Brown allegedly met one-on-one for “nefarious purposes,” and Maxey later became involved in the “civil conspiracy” against Wolfe, the suit states.
Wolfe’s employment with HCS ended June 30, and was followed by a nine-page appeal letter to HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson and Maxey regarding his claim of being improperly terminated.
When the Horry County Board of Education voted to eliminate 11 positions on June 8 due to a reduction of work force due to COVID-19, there were five active and six vacant positions affected. According to a Freedom of Information Act request, the jobs included:
- Executive Director of Facilities;
- Coordinator with Design, Engineering, and Sustainability;
- Assistant Manager with Planning;
- Assistant Manager of Inventory Managements;
- Specialist with Construction;
- Procurement Specialist;
- Project Specialist with Building Project Manager;
- Design Manager;
- Engineering Manager;
- Coordinator with Project Management and Project Manager
During the June meeting, Maxey said the positions, funded by capital funds, were “no longer necessary” following the district’s construction of five new schools. Maxey added there would be no major building projects until 2025 and the elimination of the positions would result in a “considerable savings” of more than $1.2 million during the next four to five years.
Brown notified Wolfe of the elimination of the position June 12, according to a letter obtained by the Post & Courier Myrtle Beach. The letter states Wolfe had 10 working days to request a hearing before the Horry County Board of Education, according to HCS policies, and the request must state “specific grounds upon which you assert the decision to eliminate your position was arbitrary, discriminatory, or otherwise improper.”
Brown stated in the letter a hearing would be conducted within 20 calendar days of a request and the board would make a decision on the matter within 10 working days after a hearing.
Wolfe filed a grievance June 29, to which Maxey responded in a letter stating, “Based on the date you received Mr. Brown’s letter, your deadline for requesting a hearing before the Board regarding your termination expired on June 29, 2020, as Board Chairman Ken Richardson did not receive a request from you. Therefore, you have waived your right to appeal the elimination of your position and your termination. The District now considers this matter closed. I wish you well in your future endeavors.”
In response, Wolfe sent a nine-page letter regarding Maxey’s dismissal of Wolfe’s grievance and appeal allegations to Board Chairman Richardson and Maxey on July 22, stating Maxey dismissed the letter “without proper consideration.”
Wolfe’s attorney, Shannon Polvi, said in an email to the Post and Courier, “We hope the School Board hears Mr. Wolfe’s grievance and takes action to remedy the injustice of ending Mr. Wolfe’s career with the District.”
HCS Staff Attorney Kenneth Generette said the school district does not comment on pending litigation.
An alternative dispute resolution, also known as mediation, is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021, according to public index records.