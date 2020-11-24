Dozens of students, staff members in quarantine ahead of Thanksgiving break in Horry, Georgetown

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, schools in Horry and Georgetown counties are reporting dozens of staff and students in quarantine as well as dozens of positive cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

With a total of 260 historic cases since the start of the academic year, Horry County Schools currently has 23 student cases and 27 staff cases.

There are about 83 staff members quarantined across Horry County public schools and the district office, according to the district’s online COVID-19 case dashboard. Palmetto Bays Elementary has the highest amount of staff members in quarantine across the district, with 16 staff quarantined and three active cases.

Conway High has the most amount of active cases as of Tuesday, showing six student cases on the dashboard.

St. James High continues to lead the district with the most historic cases of the coronavirus.

HCS does not report the number of students in quarantine.

Georgetown County

GCSD updated its online dashboard Tuesday morning, indicating 52 students and 26 staff members were in quarantine. The district currently has 5 students and 9 staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Georgetown High has the highest amount of positive cases with two students and one staff member who have the virus. There are 14 students and two staff members at GHS in quarantine, according to the dashboard.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 85 new cases in Horry County and 11 in Georgetown County on Tuesday. There are 14 new probable cases in Horry County, DHEC reports.

Horry County remains a high spread county, according to DHEC weekly disease activity report, while Georgetown County is medium spread.

Cases of the virus across the state have climbed to 196,330, with 4,010 deaths reported, according to DHEC.