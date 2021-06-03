Donny's Saloon mounts defense to keep Myrtle Beach business license after fatal shooting

MYRTLE BEACH — Whether Donny's Saloon could permanently lose its business license will be decided on June 22 after Myrtle Beach City Council held an appeal hearing.

This comes after the March shooting of 26-year-old Jas'sier Wilson of Surfside Beach, who died April 2 from his injuries. Four employees at the saloon on Third Avenue South near U.S. 17 Business were accused by authorities of attempting to clean up the crime scene after the shooting.

Currently, Donny's is not open since the city of Myrtle Beach revoked the license of the business owned by Daniella Di Giorgi following the shooting.

Under Myrtle Beach law, a licensee engaged in an unlawful activity or nuisance related to the business can be suspended or revoked.

"I've determined there is sufficient unlawful activity or nuisance related to the operation of (Donny's Saloon) to justify the revocation of the business license to do business in the city of Myrtle Beach," Director of Financial Services Department Jeremy Roof said at an appeals hearing June 3.

"When a licensee applies for the business license, they are the person responsible for the business."

From August 2019 to the shooting in March, Roof listed 12 incidents in or outside Donny's, from assault to theft.

Reports of gunshots fired into the air of Donny's parking lot in January resulted in arrests and charges of resisting arrest, civil possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

"We have a bar with a history — a very long history — of police incidents," Councilmember John Krajc said.

During the appeal hearing, council members listened to both city officials who initially revoked Donny's business license, and Di Giorgi and her lawyer on why the business should maintain its license.

Di Giorgi told council that if Donny's can reopen, she plans to transform it into a beach-themed bar and grill, with the new name as The Location.

Di Giorgi's other improvements to the bar if she can maintain her license include outside seating, food and cocktail menu and a dress code.

"My responsibility is much more than just running a bar, my responsibility is to the community," Di Giorgi said.

If the business license is permanently revoked, the license administrator could rule in a variety of ways, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

But some of the examples of why a business could be denied their license include the applicant engaging in unlawful or nuisance activity or if their license has been denied in the past.

Hubert Dwayne Durant, 40, of Myrtle Beach, and Jermaine Gattison, 36, of Myrtle Beach are charged with murder in connection to the March 25 shooting at Donny's. Additionally, Gattison has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online court records.

After an investigation, Myrtle Beach police said officers discovered the bar's staff did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim. They are accused of mopping up the floor and removing shell casings "to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation."

Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are each charged with obstruction of justice. All four were released without having to post bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for June 4.

The city council is expected to vote June 22 whether to let Di Giorgi keep her business license.