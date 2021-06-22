Donny’s Saloon loses Myrtle Beach business license after fatal shooting

MYRTLE BEACH — Donny's Saloon has lost its business license after a fatal shooting and, what the city called a history of unsafe behavior.

This comes after the March shooting of 26-year-old Jas’sier Wilson of Surfside Beach, who died April 2 from his injuries.

Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to revoke the license of the Third Avenue South business near U.S. 501.

Donny’s is owned by Daniella Di Giorgi, who spoke June 3 during an appeals hearing to try and maintain her business license.

When asked if city officials could be more specific regarding what the loss of Donny's business license would be for Di Giorgi — for example if she wanted to create a different business — Spokesperson Mark Kruea responded, "She can apply, and we’ll go through the process. Until that occurs, I cannot predict the outcome, as so many variables may be involved."

During the meeting, it was brought to Horry County officials' attention that the four people charged with obstruction of justice charges have had their charges dismissed.

The Horry County Solicitor's office was not able to immediately comment on the cases, but court records show Isabella Rena Gaghum, Danny Kevin Gunter and Dominique Nicole Nance had their cases dropped.

Brian Rommel Foushee's case is still pending as of noon June 22.

Hubert Dwayne Durant, 40, of Myrtle Beach, and Jermaine Gattison, 36, of Myrtle Beach are charged with murder in connection to the March 25 shooting at Donny’s. Additionally, Gattison has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online court records.

From August 2019 to the shooting in March, Jeremy Roof, director of financial services for the city, listed 12 incidents in or outside Donny’s, from assault to theft.

Reports of gunshots fired into the air of Donny’s parking lot in January resulted in arrests and charges of resisting arrest, civil possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

"I feel like Myrtle Beach would be better if this business were not in business — there are several other business that I would include on that list," Councilmember Gregg Smith said. "I believe that this has been a nuisance to the city, to the neighbors, to the general public. I hate to shut it down or affirm the shut down but I think it's not at the level that it needs to be."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.