Donna St. John Baker, 1956-2020

Donna St. John Baker
Donna St. John Baker was born March 17, 1956, to Carl and Louise St. John of Wilmington, NC, who later became residents of Georgetown, South Carolina. Donna was the second of two children and is survived by her brother, Gary St. John, and his wife, Karen, of Huntersville, NC. Donna graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown and with Honors from Clemson University in 1978. Donna was previously married in her early years and was blessed throughout her life with her two surviving children: Jeremy Lee Baker and his wife, Cambridge, of Fairfax, VA; and Ciara Hope Baker Marlowe and her husband, Tyson, of Hemingway, SC.
Donna was a smart and gifted woman of strong faith. Her most recent years included dedication to her treasured friend and mother, Louise St. John, “Grammie” to all, through her final days in 2019. Donna had an unmeasured love and passion for the coast, with a lifetime fondness for Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. She spent many years and vacations on the beach enjoying the beautiful sunshine and relaxation of the South Carolina sea, sound, and surf. Donna was also a true lover of animals from her early years to her latest, including adopting several rescue pets over time.
Donna was an accomplished learner and reader. She built a lifelong career of community service from her early work with parents and children in need at The Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, to positions with Georgetown County Government, and her most recent position of 18 years as Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners of Orange County in Hillsborough, NC.
Donna was member of the Crosslink Community Church of Mebane, NC. In passing, Donna was described by her brother Gary as “always faithful and loyal” -- as a daughter, sister, mother, and very soon to be first-time grandmother.
Donna personally found great joy in her family and in her work of service to the community at large. She left all of us too quickly, but with a heart of hope and deep faith, and always looking up to the sun.
A Memorial dedication will be the subject of a future announcement.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are requested to:
The Goathouse Refuge, a Nonprofit, No Kill Animal Sanctuary
680 Alton Alston Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312