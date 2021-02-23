DHEC withholding COVID-19 vaccine doses after Horry County vaccinates ineligible employees

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's public health agency is withholding additional COVID-19 vaccine vials for first doses from Horry County Fire Rescue, at least temporarily, after it gave shots to people not yet eligible for them.

The Feb. 23 decision by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control represents the first time it's punished a vaccine provider for not following eligibility rules.

It comes days after Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, publicly warned DHEC will be cracking down on providers who break the rules.

Future first-dose allocations that would have gone to Horry County Fire Rescue will instead go to other providers in the area, a DHEC spokeswoman said.

The local public safety agency did not immediately respond to questions about the ruling.

Horry County Fire Rescue is one of three county governments in South Carolina receiving doses as a vaccine provider. As of Feb. 22, it had received 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 70 percent of them for the first of two shots needed for full immunity, according to DHEC's data.

Just under half of those 5,400 doses have been put in arms since mid-January, according to the data.

Horry County can finish doling out its stock, but it won't get any more first-dose shipments for the foreseeable future, Louis Eubank, DHEC's deputy branch chief for immunization, wrote to the local agency.

She also warned those doses should go only to people who are among the 1.3 million South Carolinians on the eligibility list.

The public safety department will still receive second doses when needed for anyone given a first shot, Eubank wrote in the email to Randy Webster, the county's assistant administrator for public safety.

South Carolina remains in the initial Phase 1A eligibility phase, which includes anyone 65 and older, health care workers and medical first responders.

While some Horry County Fire Rescue employees and volunteers may qualify in that last category, any officer or firefighter not directly involved in emergency medical care is supposed to wait until the next phase, along with teachers, day care workers and other "front-line essential workers."

DHEC officials have acknowledged there's been confusion across the state on which first responders are currently eligible.

But Horry County Fire Rescue went further in opening up access to any employee.

DHEC wanted answers after a note went out to all Horry County employees offering shots "to full-time, part-time, and temporary employees as well as volunteers and interns who work within the capacity of county departments.”

In his Feb. 15 reply, EMS Manager Ben Lawson explained that county employees are "essential to maintaining function of government and mission-critical efforts of COVID-19 vaccination and testing."

But while Phase 1A does include government employees deemed "mission critical" for giving shots and testing for COVID-19, it does not extend to public workers needed to generally keep government operating.

If it did, then there would be no need for public school teachers to be fighting to be prioritized into Phase 1A, or for other state agency leaders to ask that their workers get bumped up, too. People representing tens of thousands of government employees were among a parade of advocates who went before a House Ways and Means panel Feb. 16 seeking eligibility.

The ruling came after a Feb. 22 meeting between DHEC and Horry County officials.

"As we discussed, law enforcement officers, public safety officers, county administrative staff, or other similar individuals are not Phase 1A eligible, and instead fall to Phase 1B, Phase 1C, or even Phase 2," Eubank wrote in the follow-up email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.