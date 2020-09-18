DHEC: Three HCS high schools now have positive student COVID-19 cases

Nearly half of Horry County Schools’ high schools have positive COVID-19 cases after the second week of hybrid learning — among other schools — the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday.

Conway Middle School is reporting fewer than five faculty cases and Riverside Elementary is reporting fewer than five student cases as of Friday. Myrtle Beach High School is the latest high school in Horry County to report fewer than five student cases as of Tuesday.

DHEC has previously reported student cases of the virus at St. James High and faculty cases at Aynor High.

Additional schools with cases in Horry County include Socastee Middle and Ocean Drive Elementary, both reporting fewer than five faculty cases.

DHEC updates new cases at schools every Tuesday and Friday.

HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said students included in the count are enrolled in the hybrid instructional option and any HCS Virtual students, the county’s totally virtual program, are only considered in the count if they play sports.

The school district announced at its Monday board of education meeting it would reopen enrollment into its brick-and-mortar schools, allowing those enrolled in HCS Virtual to transfer back into in-person instruction. The district is also offering those enrolled in brick-and-mortar schools to transfer into HCS Virtual. The deadline is midnight Sunday to transfer.

Georgetown County

Andrews Elementary School and Waccamaw High School remain the only public schools in Georgetown County that have positive student COVID-19 cases, DHEC reported. Georgetown County School District began the academic year remotely but will shift to hybrid learning Monday.

Three of six private schools in Georgetown County are reporting positive cases. Pawleys Island Christian Academy is the latest to report fewer than five faculty cases, according to DHEC. Two private schools — Montessori School and Lowcountry Prep — have previously reported fewer than five student cases.