DHEC: Multiple Myrtle Beach-area schools report cases of coronavirus — including students

One dozen public and private schools across Horry and Georgetown counties reported positive cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

St. James High School is the first in Horry County Schools to report fewer than 5 student cases, while Socastee Middle, Aynor High and Ocean Drive Elementary schools are reporting fewer than 5 faculty cases after the county's first week of school, according to DHEC.

Additionally, four private schools are reporting cases in Horry County: Calvary Christian, Conway Christian, Holy Trinity Catholic and St. Andrew Catholic schools. DHEC reports each school had less than 5 student cases.

Horry County public schools began its hybrid learning in its brick-and-mortar schools Sept. 8. Its virtual program was set to begin Monday.

HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the latest number of positive cases of the coronavirus in schools will be posted biweekly under HCS's announcements. Bourcier said only the students who physically attend HCS brick-and-mortar schools will be included in DHEC's updates.

Two Georgetown County School District schools report less than five student cases: Waccamaw High and Andrews Elementary. The district began the school year in its remote phase for its brick and mortar schools, but will shift into a hybrid phase for the third (Sept. 21-25) and fourth (Sept. 28-Oct. 2) weeks of school.

GCSD Public Information Officer Ray White said the district "strictly adheres" to DHEC guidance and employees are required to wear masks, as well as students when they return to school in person.

Cases of the virus were reported at Lowcountry Preparatory School and Montessori School, both private schools in Pawleys Island. DHEC reports less than 5 student cases at both schools.

As of Monday afternoon, DHEC reported 9,739 cases of the coronavirus in Horry County and 1,754 in Georgetown County. Both counties are considered "medium" spread counties based on DHEC's latest disease activity report. HCS and GCSD use the disease activity report to determine if the hybrid learning instructional option will be remote, in the hybrid phase or five days in person.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.