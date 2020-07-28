Dermatologist offers free screenings at new location in Pawleys Island

Germain Dermatology will be moving closer to the Grand Strand community as the dermatologist practice announced they will open a new office in Pawleys Island and offer free skin cancer screenings in August.
Dr. Marguerite Germain decided to open a third office in Pawleys Island after her patients asked for years for a closer location, accommodating those in Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach for medical, surgical and cosmetic services.
“Patients were making this long trip to see me and I wanted to make it closer to better serve them,” Germain said.
Patients have been delaying their appointments when offices were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With services running again, Germain advises that people come to get tested early to catch melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.
“We’re happy to see them for free,” she said. “We want to encourage people. There’s a lot of people that come to me that have never seen a dermatologist in their whole life and they come in with these big lesions and we don’t want that to happen. We want people to follow up regularly.”
Her practice offers other patient treatments, including micrographic surgery, superficial radio therapy – SRT – cosmetics, dermatology and other services. They have appointments six days a week, and implemented the CDC guidelines about social distancing, employee sanitizing and cleaning office spaces daily.
She hopes that patients will schedule an appointment for a free screening to get treated for cancer before it worsens.
“Even though we’re seeing less patients, we still keep our hours so that it's more convenient for the community,” she said. “I think that because my practice is so compassing that’s a reason why it draws patients from all over."
There are two other offices located in Summerville and Mount Pleasant. She moved into a state-of-the-art facility office in Mount Pleasant in July 2003 and before in Summerville.
The new office is located at 56 Business Center Drive and will start the free screenings on Aug. 5, according to Germain.