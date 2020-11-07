Defense wins region championships: North Myrtle crushes Myrtle Beach in showdown

LITTLE RIVER — In the annual “Battle at the Beach”, it was the Chiefs’ defense that shone brightest.
No. 2 North Myrtle Beach defeated No. 3 Myrtle Beach behind two interception returns for touchdowns from its defense, one from junior defensive back Chandler McCall for 54 yards and the other from junior linebacker TJ Cox for 21 yards, to lead the Chiefs to a Region VI-4A title over its archrival, who it had not beaten in the three years prior.
“I saw the ball and I knew I needed to change the momentum of the game,” McCall said of the interception he returned for a touchdown. “I just ran it. That’s it.”
“We did a good job of getting our hands up and tipping the ball,” Chiefs head coach Matt Reel said. “He’s always around the ball and makes a play. Great job of not clipping anybody right there; sometimes that’s what happens out in the open field, guys hit from behind. They were smart, they did a good job and he got in the end zone. Just a tribute to him (and) a tribute to our defense going hard every single day in practice and training and it bled into the football game.”
Senior defensive end Chase Simmons, who seemed to be in the Seahawks backfield most of the night, was proud of how the defense played as a unit.
“I’m very proud of our defense,” he said. “It was a defensive battle. There wasn’t a lot of points getting scored, so we knew we had to keep it close (and) not allow a lot of points. I’m very proud of our guys; we ran to the ball, we dominated, and when we hit, we hit with power.”
It took Simmons a lot of hard work and sacrifice to get to this point.
“Like I say every time, that offseason is when you really put the work in,” he said. “I’m very proud of myself. I thank the Lord for giving me the ability to put the weight on and I give my stepdad the thanks (as well). It’s hard to explain the amount of things I was able to accomplish this year to be where I’m at right now.”
The Chiefs (6-0, 6-0) will host James Island in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Friday and are guaranteed a home game in the second round as well if they come out on top next week.
“We’re very excited," Simmons said. "At North Myrtle Beach, it’s been a few years since (we’ve been in) that position. I think we’ve got the team to do it.”
Simmons is glad the team gets to host a playoff game.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “We’ll dominate wherever you put the ball, but this is home for us.”
Myrtle Beach (5-2, 4-2) also qualified for the playoffs and will travel to take on South Aiken Friday.