Daughter among three charged in connection to 2018 father-son slaying near Conway

CONWAY — Three people were arrested Monday in connection with a 2018 murder of a father and son outside of Conway — including the daughter and step-sister of the victims.
Randy Grainger, 53, of Loris, and Samantha Rabon, 35, of Aynor, were both charged with two counts of murder. Rabon is the daughter of Robert Ford, Jr., and the step-sister of Robbie Ford — the two victims that were found shot to death in August 2018.
Teresa Martin, 54, of Conway, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Additionally, Grainger was charged with arson, third degree, and the use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.
According to a police report, officers were sent to a home off S.C. Highway 19 for an attempt to locate/welfare check in August of 2018. The officers found two deceased males on the property and a homicide investigation was launched.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as Robert Ford Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25.
A press release said the arrests came after “scientific evidence provided HCPD with a lead in the investigation and was confirmed through DNA.”
Arrest warrants stated that Rabon "solicited" Grainger to commit the crime.
The HCPD served multiple search warrants in the case and was able to arrest all three suspects. They are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.