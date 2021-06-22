Critical race theory isn't taught at Horry schools; conservatives want it to stay that way

CONWAY — During a routine Horry County School board meeting, a local conservative group spoke out against critical race theory and whether it should be taught in K-12 schools.

Critical race theory, often abbreviated as CRT, and its theorists believe law and legal systems are inherently racist, and those systems have continued to impact the lives of non-white people today.

Conservatives have condemned CRT and its adjacent curriculum, The 1619 Project, which was created by The New York Times, over the last year, saying it makes white children feel guilty for racist actions their ancestors, not them individually, committed.

The Grand Strand Patriots, the local Horry County group, member Ken Coleman, a white man, said he does not want the theory taught within HCS.

"It is a very strong possibility (CRT) will not die a slow death. It's going to stay around," Coleman said. "I'm just hoping our session here tonight will convince the board that is not the way to go in this county — or in the state."

HCS Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed Horry schools does not teach Critical Race Theory or the 1619 Project, and instead, they utilize the South Carolina Curriculum Standards for Social Studies.

But, the Rev. James Cokley, a Black man, disagrees.

"We need to understand that many of our African American students are disadvantaged because many of your teachers do not understand the cultural differences between the races and how it affects learning behaviors and attitudes," Cokley said.

Cokley, who preaches at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Conway, said it's not as if he is for or against CRT, adding HCS board members are not doing their due diligence and falling to misinformation.

"I was greatly appalled to discover that our board would make public comments ... without first taking the time to be briefed, or to be educated on the subject matter to which they're discussing," Cokley said. "Especially when this board is responsible for the education of our children."

Chairman Ken Richardson posted on his personal Facebook page stating that he disagrees with CRT.

"I will never support any program that teaches the children to hate America," Richardson wrote in the post.

While the other HCS members haven't taken an official stance on CRT, the same cannot be said about South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, who stated June 3 that critical race theory has no place in South Carolina schools.

Along with Spearman's statements, there is a bill in the state general assembly that wants to ban teaching students that "by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin."

State Department of Education Spokesperson Ryan Brown said the state education standards have no tenets about critical race theory, but that curriculum and lesson plans are set by each school and teacher, not at a state level.

Brown added it is impossible to say CRT is not being taught in South Carolina schools as teachers could pull information tied to the theory.

"There are school districts that have social and emotional learning and teachings on racism and equity, and those things, if they are taught in a recommended manner, they don't touch anywhere near critical race theory," Brown said. "But we got to teach kids about racism. There's no way around that. It is part of our state and country's history."

And the issue doesn't just affect K-12 schools. On June 21, multiple South Carolina Congress members, including Rep. Tom Rice, who serves both Horry and Georgetown counties, signed a letter asking Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to discontinue teaching CRT.

Coleman believes CRT will further separate an already divided country.

"I do not believe that white people in the United States have any extra privilege than anyone else does," Coleman said. "Everybody has got the same advantages and opportunities. All you have to do is take them and work at it."

But for Cokley, privilege based on skin tone is an American truth.

"Persons are often viewed from the lens of color, rather than their character, resulting in one race often being privileged over another," Cokley said. "Any individual facing the truth knows that this is the case in the United States of America. And anyone who denies that this happens every day in our country is not willing to accept the truth."