Crews respond to NMB Flea Market fire, second in less than a year

Provided/HCFR

LITTLE RIVER — Multiple fire agencies responded to a fully ingulfed fire Thursday afternoon at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market in Little River, the second incident in less than a year.

According to authorities, Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a second-alarm structure fire call at 100 U.S. 17 around 2:45 p.m.

Officials said to avoid the area to allow units to respond and work the active fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time and the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.

On Feb. 3, a third-alarm fire occurred at the complex, destroying one building.

