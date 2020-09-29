Coroner names victim in Conway shooting, child remains in critical condition

The Horry County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Conway Monday night.

Tasjunique Graham, 23, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 2-year-old child remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

June Wood, spokeswoman for the city, said that officers from the Conway Police Department were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Suggs Street Sept. 28 for a shots-fired call with injuries.

After arriving on scene, officers found one deceased woman, 23, with a gunshot wound, Wood said. A second victim, a 2-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Wood said that CPD is actively gathering information and there is currently no suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.