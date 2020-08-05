Coronavirus prompts Myrtle Beach business closures, questions on how to fill the vacant buildings

Without a place to shag dance and a place to drink and mingle, there’s no need for Judy’s House of Oldies.

And so lies the fate of this 30-year-old business that sold beach music, shag apparel and dancing shoes at the corner of Main Street and Hillside Drive in the heart of North Myrtle Beach — yet another one of the countless victims of the lack of tourists caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But, for the owner of the corner building, finding a replacement tenant isn’t so bleak.

“There’s already somebody in line if and when I leave," said Jeannie Elmore, owner of Judy’s House of Oldies, who rents the building. “Nothing’s been signed yet.”

The Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area endured 188 total business closures — both temporary and permanent — between Mar. 1 and July 10, according to Yelp, a publicly traded review site that releases quarterly data that gauges the local economic temperature throughout the U.S. Business closures are signaled by a business owner marking the business as closed, including by changing its hours or through a COVID-19 banner on its Yelp page. Closures have been vetted by its User Ops team or have been updated directly by a business owner, according to Yelp.

But the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation have a plan through a memorandum of understanding signed in January. It's an economic development initiative between the city and the MBREDC that addresses the gray area of development in the region — not manufacturing and tech like the MBREDC would handle and not located in the downtown area like Lauren Clever's downtown development department would handle.

"One element that the city should really pay attention to is, ‘How do you attract the right business here?’... and that’s what (Sandy Davis, president and CEO of MBREDC) is going to help the city with so we can develop a process so that we have the ability to have a database that says here’s our target, here’s where we can go find them and let’s start recruiting. So that we have an opportunity to fill these vacant buildings.”

Places like Sticky Fingers, a South Carolina-based barbecue restaurant, are included in the permanent closures. Sticky Fingers announced early in the pandemic that it was closing its doors due to COVID-19 via a recorded phone message to guests calling the restaurant. A message sent to Sticky Fingers’ corporate offices was not immediately returned.

The Yelp report shows that 66 of the 188 businesses were still marked as temporarily closed as of mid-July. Places like the Carolina Comedy Club at Broadway at the Beach have left their guests guessing if and when the club would open.

Nationwide, the Yelp report showed that permanent closures increased to 72,842 businesses as of mid-July — an increase of nearly 15,750 since mid-June.

“Permanent closures now account for 55% of all closed businesses since Mar. 1, an increase of 14% from June when Yelp reported 41% of closures as permanent,” the report states.

Key findings of the Yelp report that pertain to the Grand Strand region include statistics about the restaurant industry, which is among the biggest behind the hotel industry along the Strand. The report says the restaurant industry experienced the highest total business closures nationwide, with 26,160 total restaurant closures as of mid-July. Sixty percent of those have permanently closed, accounting for a 23% increase since June 15.

“Meanwhile, bars and nightlife, an industry six times smaller than restaurants, have endured an especially high closure rate, with 5,454 total business closures, of which 44% are permanent closures,” the report states.

Clever said the key will be how to diversify the city's portfolio with the available properties.

“We just haven’t answered that question yet, and unfortunately, it did get derailed with COVID," Clever said. "We did have consultants coming in and we’re working on getting them here now in September.”

She said Davis also can show the city how to get the resources to target what it wants.

"She’s connected across the board," Clever said. "She has a specific focus and a specific mission. Now that we work together, she can start letting [the city] know those resources that are relevant to what we’re looking for.”