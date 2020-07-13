Coronavirus and police reform dominate speeches at SC Sheriffs' Association banquet

Twenty-six of South Carolina’s 46 sheriffs gathered in Myrtle Beach for an in-person training conference and banquet even as the coronavirus shut down events across the state.

More than 100 people — sheriffs, honorees and family members — gathered on Monday for a dinner hosted by the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association. Gov. Henry McMaster was expected to speak, but evening storms in Horry County kept him from making his keynote speech.

The sheriffs were in Myrtle Beach to share tips and honor fellow sheriffs as a part of the SCSA’s annual conference hosted at the Marriott Resort at Grande Dunes.

“We always use this as a time for training. We have a statutory requirement to have a certain amount of continuing education credits each year. So we have to get down and have some of those meetings together," Sheriffs' Association Executive Director Jarrod Bruder said.

The Sheriffs' Association did its best to follow all recommendations from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The event was also scaled back to have fewer people.

Except for when attendees were at their tables, masks were worn by all, while tables were reduced to six people and elbow bumps replaced handshakes. Hotel staff also wore masks for the duration of the event.

The tone of the event largely focused on public calls for police reform or divestment and what that ultimately means for South Carolina’s sheriffs.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., kicked off the banquet by thanking the sheriffs for their work. Rice, who tested positive for coronavirus early last month, said he and his family had recovered and the banquet was his first in-person speaking event in months.

Rice felt compelled to come to thank the law enforcement officers for their work, opening the evening with a few jokes before pivoting to thank the sheriffs for their hard work through the historic times the country finds itself in.

At the end of May, George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis. In the wake of Floyd’s death, protests erupted with many folks calling for law enforcement agencies to be defunded in an effort to end police brutality.

Rice said he was appalled that other members of Congress would support defunding police. He reassured the sheriffs in attendance that he would always have their back.

“I’ll tell you, these calls to defund the police are the dumbest thing I’ve heard in my entire life,” Rice said to applause from the audience. “You create order from chaos and for that I am proud of you.”

After dinner, state Sen. Thomas Alexander said those critical of police will still call for help when they’re in trouble. Alexander was in attendance to swear in Oconee Sheriff Mike Chershaw as the new SCSA president.

Outgoing SCSA President Anthony Dennis, from Sumter County, said the association helps South Carolina’s sheriffs departments to act as “one voice, 46 strong.” He encouraged the sheriffs to put aside their own opinions and go into the conference’s meeting dedicated to serve all citizens.

“There is no other profession that allows us to be the light at the end of someone’s dark tunnel every day,” said Dennis, who was named Sheriff of the Year at the banquet.

Bruder indicated that sheriffs were going to have hard talks about the state of policing, potential police reforms, share tips about what is working across the state and try to grow together.

“We will be talking about police reform bills put on both the federal and state level,” Bruder said. “We as an association are working on our own plans and things we would like to see changed to make our profession more professional.”

In addition, there will be updates from public health officials about how to respond to the coronavirus threats.

While the talks could happen virtually, and some sheriffs chose to call into the session, Bruder said gathering in-person was preferable as long as it could be done safely.

Bruder said sheriffs have to work in the field anyways, so hosting the event in-person was worth the risk.

“We’ve all become accustomed to Zoom and online conversations, but quite frankly, they don’t always offer the best environments to have candid conversations,” Bruder said. “We need to get into a room, socially distant, and have those tough conversations.”