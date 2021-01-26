Cookin' up community: HGTC offers culinary classes for variety of experience levels

MYRTLE BEACH — Bonnie Shaffer has always loved to bake and cook.

A binder filled with baking and cooking recipes and certificates she’s earned over the years is what helped her not only get through the pandemic, but cope with the fact that she could no longer go to her favorite cooking classes.

“We're getting ready to start again now that they're finally going back so we can't wait,” Shaffer said, explaining how Horry-Georgetown Technical College shut down its culinary classes in March due to the pandemic.

At the end of January, though, these classes will open again for anyone looking to channel their inner five-star chef. Though there are other hobby-oriented classes at HGTC, culinary classes are often the most popular among them, Chef Geoff Blount said, and that is helped by the fact that everyone loves food, he said.

“It's sharing culture and stories and eating and breaking bread,” Blount said. “Anytime you can have all that together, I mean you can't go wrong.”

Blount said what sets his classes apart at HGTC is that he teaches a few simple things each class instead of multiple recipes or tricks. This ensures that students can take their recipe home with them and make it themselves with ease.

“We fill a class with quality,” Blount said. “Rather than giving you 20 things and you remember the last two, we give you three things and we help you excel in all three.”

Since COVID-19 began, Blount has seen an increase in interest in baking and cooking. He started his own YouTube channel to make sure his students were still learning and progressing even from home.

As a chef and teacher, he makes sure to focus on the basics so that if students want to, they can advance on to bigger, more complicated dishes and recipes.

That’s why for novice chefs, Blount recommends taking HGTC’s cooking basics class. There, students learn knife skills, cuisine basics, how to do things like saute and other foundational cooking techniques. Blount knows some people want to dive right in and learn how to make complicated dishes, but he said if someone takes the time to learn the basics first, everything else will follow.

“I think that we concentrate on the experience being positive and actually learning the basics, and if we can build a good basic foundation. then you can then you can do more,” Blount said. “Rather than doing Puerto Rican food first, you should probably learn knife skills then come back to Puerto Rican. Imagine your knife skills being honed in before you do the Asian cuisine class or any of those things.”

Blout said the culinary institute added more classes for this term, including a chocolate box making class and a confectionary class. These classes were added because there are some people, who Blount calls his “regulars,” who love the classes so much that they’ve already taken all the ones offered previously.

“Most of our clientele that take the classes are over the age of 60,” Blount said. “They want something to do, they want to enjoy what they make, they want to make something better.”

Shaffer is one of Blount’s “regulars,” and has been for several years. When Shaffer and her husband retired and moved to Myrtle Beach in 2014, she didn’t know that many people. HGTC’s cooking classes, though, helped her find a community of like-minded people while also getting to create delicious treats she can take home with her.

“You get to meet people, and especially you know we get a lot of people moving into this area, they don't know people so it's a great opportunity to meet people,” Shaffer said. “It's actually helped me strengthen my skills (and) helped me to try things that I never in my life thought I would have tried before.”

Blount’s favorite classes being offered this term are Knead for Great Bread and the artisan chocolate candy bar class, but the culinary institute also offers classes in soups and vegetarian comfort foods for those not interested in sweets and pastries.

Shaffer’s favorite classes are the pastry and baking ones, specifically the croissant and bread classes because she never thought bread is something she’d be able to make on her own.

Anyone could benefit from taking a hobby class at HGTC, no matter the subject matter, Shaffer said, but there is something special about the culinary classes that she would recommend to everyone.

“I want to encourage anybody to do it. You get to meet people, and especially because we get a lot of people moving into this area, they don't know people, so it's a great opportunity to meet people,” Shaffer said. “I truly believe that all the instructors are, no matter what you take, they're just a great bunch.”