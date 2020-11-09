Conway woman sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE — A Conway woman will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a pair of charges related to distributing fentanyl.
Amy Marie Mishoe, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing the deadly opioid and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.
Chief U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell sentenced Mishoe to an 11½-year term followed by five years of supervised release, prosecutors said.
According to a plea agreement signed in September, she faced up to 20 years for the fentanyl count and up to life for the firearm charge.
Prosecutors dropped an additional count of possessing Oxycodone with intent to distribute against her, according to the plea agreement.
On April 11, 2018, officers with the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at Mishoe's home and found firearms, ammunition and 132 Oxycodone tablets, prosecutors said.
The plea agreement lists four firearms, including two handguns. The two other guns, both shotguns, were crossed off the list.
On March 26, 2019, nearly a year after authorities searched Mishoe's home, Loris police responded to an overdose inside a store, prosecutors said. The victim's girlfriend told officers that she and her boyfriend went to a woman's house to get his prescribed medication.
The woman was later identified as Mishoe, prosecutors said.
"Mishoe would not give the individual his medication because he owed Mishoe money," prosecutors said. "Instead (she) gave the individual three small blue pills for $30."
The man took one of the pills and had to be transported to a hospital for emergency treatment, prosecutors said.
"The Loris Police Department retrieved one of the three pills the individual had purchased from Mishoe, and an analysis by the Horry County Police Department Drug Laboratory confirmed the pill contained Fentanyl," prosecutors said.