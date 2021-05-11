Conway Medical Center hospital in Carolina Forest is 'lesser of two evils,' activist says

CAROLINA FOREST — Carolina Forest residents brought up issues regarding traffic, lighting and noise pollution and fire gates for a proposed 50-bed Conway Medical Center hospital off of International Drive during a community meeting on May 11.

Residents of The Farm, a subdivision on the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive, were the most concerned about the proposed hospital.

Along with residents of the area, environmental and political activists raised concerns regarding the Lewis Ocean Bay Preserve and a proposed mitigation bank. They are worried the hospital could negatively impact both environmental areas and that the state's Department of Natural Resources would not be able to do their prescribed burns.

DNR will burn land in areas behind The Farm and along International Drive to maintain the natural wildlife. DNR is currently opposed to the project.

Carolina Forest residents asked CMC officials if they would be willing to put a buffer in between The Farm and the hospital to maintain some wildlife in between residents' backyards and the hospital.

CMC President and CEO Bret Barr said he had no issues with that suggestion.

"I want to be the best neighbor," Barr said.

Currently the property is zoned to allow multi-residential homes and is owned by LandBanks. Interim Planning and Zoning Director David Jordan said if the hospital is not approved, the current owners could build close 2,500 multi-family homes on the property.

"It's the lesser of two evils," said April O'Leary, Horry County Rising Founder.

Barr said the current property does have developers who are interested in purchasing the land for multi-family homes.

"Somebody will develop this," Barr said "That is not a made up thread ... I'm telling you that is the environment in Horry County right now. We feel like this the superior option."

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach was not able to contact the LandBanks developer immediately following Tuesday's meeting.

Richard McAndrew, who moved from Massachusetts in 2011 with his wife Judy, raised concerns about the development being close to their backyard as they live on the backend of The Farm.

“We all moved here, and as soon as we moved here we didn’t want anyone else to come here,” McAndrew jokingly said during the meeting.

The development will now go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for during their workshop on May 27 and meeting on June 3. It will also go to Horry County Council for its first reading on June 1.

There are two other medical facilities that are looking to build in Carolina Forest: Tidelands Health and McLeod Health.