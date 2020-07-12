Conway Medical Center halts all elective surgeries due to surge in coronavirus cases

Citing the steep rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Horry County, the Conway Medical Center announced Sunday that it would be postponing all elective surgeries through at least July 27, 2020, with further delays possible “if the situation warrants,” according to a release from the center.
CMC said it will only perform “medically urgent and emergent surgeries.”
“This decision was not made lightly. We understand these surgical postponements and the visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community. The temporary stoppage will hopefully allow time for our community to heal,” said Bret Barr, CEO and President of CMC, in the release.
According to the DHEC, there have been 5,791 reported COVID-19 cases to date in Horry County, with the department estimating an additional 35,573 cases. There have been 73 deaths in Horry County, the third-most in the state behind Greenville County (105 deaths) and Richland County (98 deaths).
In addition to the halt in elective surgeries, CMC will continue to not allow visitors for patients in the hospital — with the exception of those in end-of-life circumstances, as well as patients in CMC’s The Birthplace and pediatric patients are limited to one visitor each.
According to the release, “no visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.”
CMC already requires universal masking of all patients and employees at all times, while each is also screened prior to entering the hospital or all outpatient provider clinics and physician offices.