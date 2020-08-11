Conway man charged in connection with 2017 murder

A Conway man was arrested and charged this morning in connection with the 2017 murder of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe.

Sheprell Raquail Strickland, 30, of Conway, was charged with murder and remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, it was “through a coordinated effort involving HCPD Criminal Investigations Division and departmental task force agents with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

A police report stated that on Dec. 3, 2017, HCPD responded to Willow Road near Conway for reports of a shooting. Officers and members of Horry County Fire Rescue found a person dead, leading to a homicide investigation.

The following people were arrested in December of 2017 and charged with murder in connection with the case: