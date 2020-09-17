Conway man allegedly set shed on fire with two people inside, police say

A Conway man allegedly set a shed on fire with two people inside on Sunday, Conway Police Department said.
Rosalio Martinez was later arrested Tuesday by the Conway Police Department and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of third-degree arson.
Conway police officers responded to 2917 Church St. regarding a possible arson Sunday. According to authorities, a shed on fire was located when police arrived on scene.
After an investigation, police determined Martinez "threw a flammable liquid onto the shed and lit it on fire with two victims inside," according to a police report. The victims were able to escape with only minor injuries, authorities said.
Conway PD said the suspect was located two days later and taken into custody without incident.
Martinez is currently incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set.