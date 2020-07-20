Conway leaders looking at potential partners to help grow annual Celebration of Lights

A new, spooky Halloween celebration and an even brighter, majestic Celebration of Lights could be coming to Conway soon due to a new public-private partnership.
While the city has lost money on its annual Celebration of Lights during the holiday season, Conway leaders hope bringing in a private company will help save money while also making the event more engaging.
In addition, if a private company is selected, a second light celebration could be added for Halloween ending with a haunted house in Riverfront Park. The event will likely require the park close each night.
Typically, the Celebration of Lights is put on entirely by city staff each year, but the work is becoming more difficult with less return.
City Manager Adam Emrick said setting up the event has become a burden on city staff members who also have to perform their normal duties. The Christmas preparations need to start in September.
“And we are still mowing grass,” Emrick said. “It has become an almost insurmountable burden.”
While no decision was made during Monday’s virtual meeting, Conway City Council was briefed on potential changes to the event, including the private partnership. Several council members made it clear that the event needs to remain affordable.
City Recreation Director Ashley Smith wants to make the celebrations a destination event. If a private company is selected, he believes there will be even more lights to draw in crowds and a bigger event could benefit other businesses.
“They will use our lights, but they will also bring their own lights to the table,” Smith said. “It is going to be majestic.”
Smith hopes the city can make money on the event again without pricing out children who want to attend.
Emrick said at the city’s next council meeting a proposal could be put together outlining a private company’s obligations and expectations for running the event. Council will have to approve any plans before they’re official.
“I think this is the right way for us to go especially if we can strike a good deal,” Council Member Jean Timbes said.
All of these event plans are tentative given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the required action from council. The status of the public health crisis in October and December will determine how the holiday events move forward — no matter who operates them.
But Conway staff members are already looking at how to keep holiday traditions alive despite the virus.
Last year for Christmas, Conway held a huge tree lighting that likely will not be able to happen the same way this holiday season — instead looking at safe ways to continue the tradition.
“We’ve discussed moving it to the lot where the police station once was, but how we do a Christmas tree lighting during COVID is a mystery,” Emrick said.