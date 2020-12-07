Conway council denies rezoning request seeking higher density along El Bethel Road

CONWAY — The Conway City Council, like many of its sister councils across the region, faced a higher-density rezoning request requiring Conway’s elected leaders to balance the need for growth with growing environmental concerns.

The Earthworks Engineering Group, on behalf of their client Potomac Timber Investments, sought to rezone 70.88 acres near the intersection of El Bethel Road and Dunn Shortcut Road. Developers are seeking to change the current low/medium residential zoning code (R1) on 65.24 acres to a higher-density medium residential zoning code (R2). The remaining 5.64 acres of the total property seeks to be rezoned from R1 to highway commercial (HC).

Council voted unanimously to effectively deny the property getting the R2 zoning code but approved the HC request. Another vote will be needed before the decision is official.

Councilmembers Shane Hubbard and Jean Timbes were not at the meeting with excused absences.

The HC zoning code would allow for a drive-through or other types of businesses that are typically seen along highways to be built in the growing area of Conway.

“I see a tremendous benefit for highway commercial in that area,” Councilmember William Goldfinch said, arguing that approving the HC zoning code was a good compromise for denying the R2 request.

The highway commercial portion of the land, divided into two lots, would only face El Bethel Road. The developers believe that a nearby property is a likely candidate for a new Horry County school, and the potential businesses on the property would service parents dropping off kids.

“They want to develop it commercially with the idea a middle school will be next door,” Conway Planning Director Mary Catherine Hyman said.

No representative of the developer spoke on Monday.

The R2 zoning code, that if approved would have led to 137 homes being built, was denied over environmental concerns with hopes the developers pursue a more sustainable design with the existing R1 zoning code.

April O’Leary, a flooded family advocate with Horry County Rising, said the property is close to an important drainage corridor into the Waccamaw River. She asked the council to not allow the R2 zoning code because it would put homes too close to those important flood mitigation lands.

Still the land can be developed for homes by right as long as it meets all city building and stormwater regulations. City staff recommended the council not approve the rezoning request so that the land stays at its current zoning code, likely requiring the developer use the city’s subdivision conservation ordinance to develop the property instead.

Councilmembers expressed their hope the developer pursues the conservation option, but legally cannot require it.

The subdivision conservation ordinance requires land developers to protect and promote the environmental heritage of Conway by designing a development with plenty of green space that does not disturb the Waccamaw River or wetlands.

An interesting part of this ordinance is that it encourages continuous green space with surrounding properties to make the city more walkable and bikeable.

In exchange for more sustainable practices, the city will allow the developer more flexibility for how the project is designed and allow for a little bit higher density than the base zoning code might allow.

This is essentially an incentive program that grants different kinds of flexibility depending on the specific type of sustainable additions to the project.

“What it is doing is giving you smaller lots in the uplands area for protecting green spaces,” Hyman said.

In the case of the El Bethel property, the owners could pursue this ordinance by right given the current zoning code as long as other building regulations are met. The developers presented plans for a development under the conservation subdivision with only 114 units on the property.

O’Leary supported the city allowing the property being developed under the conservation subdivision.

“Future land use plays a critical role in our flood mitigation efforts,” she said “And the 70 acres this property is abutting is an important drainage basin.”