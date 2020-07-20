Conway council could expand masks mandate to help slow spread of coronavirus

Conway leaders could expand where masks must be worn in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that will still carry a nominal penalty for violating the rules.

Additions to the ordinance will be presented to Conway City Council Monday at 4 p.m.

The changes expand an ordinance approved in June that requires face coverings in essential businesses such as grocery stores or gas stations.

If the proposed rules are approved, masks would be required in retail businesses and restaurants by both employees and customers within city limits, according to a draft of the new ordinance.

Before every Conway meeting, city staff type up the background and and analysis of an issue. Staff said due to the rising number of cases in Horry County and the advice of medical experts, it would be appropriate for the city to expand the mask requirement.

“Many of our citizens and visitors have proven that they will not voluntarily wear a mask, despite expert opinions to the contrary. As such a mask mandate may be the only option for compliance and to lessen the effects of COVID-19,” city staff wrote.

Violating the current or proposed ordinance will have a $25 fine for individuals and a $100 fine for businesses where employees are not masked. If a business routinely becomes an issue, the city could consider a temporary suspension of the business license needed to operate within city limits.

Exceptions for the rules would be for small children, people with religious objections or those with medical conditions that make wearing a mask harder. Outside events where six feet distance can be maintained between attendees will not be included in the mask requirements.

Monday’s meeting will be held virtually and a majority of the council must approve the plans before they become law. A link to the meeting can be found on the city’s website.

Retail businesses included in the new ordinance would be home goods, florists, liquor and clothing stores. Masks will be required in restaurants during staff-customer interactions.

Masks are not required in private residences with family or members of the household.

Face masks that cover both the mouth and the nose have emerged as one of the simplest yet effective ways to slow the spread of coronavirus. Masks block air and droplets that contain the coronavirus from easily spreading.

If a mask is uncomfortable, experts at the Mayo Clinic recommend trying different sizes or using a scarf as long as it is large enough to cover the nose.

South Carolina does not have an overall mask mandate at this point, but many local governments have enacted their own. Gov. Henry McMaster believes a statewide mask ordinance would be too broad and unenforceable.

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway and unincorporated Horry County all have variations of mask mandate laws on the books.