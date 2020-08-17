Conway approves changes to Celebration of Lights, adds new Halloween light show

Myrtle Beach’s Dr. Screams is taking over Conway’s Celebration of Lights, as well as creating a kid-friendly Halloween event along Riverfront Park.

Every year, Conway holds the Celebration of Lights that is a drive-through event during the Christmas season. In the past, it was completely operated by city employees which created a strain on municipal resources and budgets.

“It’s been a burden on our staff. We’ve lost money every year we’ve done it,” said Conway Parks Director Ashley Smith.

City council voted unanimously to outsource the planning of the event to Gary Bingham, CEO of the Bargain Warehouse and operator of Dr. Screams.

A special event permit was granted running from Oct. 15 to Jan. 1 taking effect from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The permit requests the closure of Ash Pond Road and Marina Drive for the event, according to documents presented to city council.

City staff can still help and provide lights, but the private company will make the event bigger, Smith said.

A priority for the city is expanding the event to compete with other area holiday celebrations. Smith said the city hopes to make money on the events, but the priority will be making it affordable.

The Halloween event runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31. It’ll be kid-friendly, more in the vein of “Casper” the friendly ghost. Cars will drive through a light show that ends with a haunted house.

The Celebration of Lights will run from Nov. 26 to Jan.1. It’ll be similar to previous years, but Smith said it’ll be a bigger draw given the extra lights.

“It’ll be Normal Rockwell and we will market the heck out of it,” Smith said.

Rockwell was an American painter who painted some classic Christmas scenes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing may limit some of the operations during the festivals. While those details are in the works, Smith said the light show can be done safely since everyone stays in their cars.

“It’ll be something to do while a lot of events are canceled,” Smith said.