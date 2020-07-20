Conway approves additional mandates requiring face masks inside most businesses

Conway leaders want to slow down the spread of coronavirus and have expanded the mask mandate to require face coverings in most businesses and restaurants within city limits.

Not wearing a mask in most retail and restaurants will carry a $25 fine for individuals or $100 for businesses that break the rules.

City council voted unanimously to approve the addition during a Monday virtual meeting. The additional rules go into effect immediately and last until at least Aug. 18, when council could extend it again.

“We are Conway Strong. If we come together and follow guidelines we will get through this. At least here in Conway,” councilmember Jean Timbes said. “And this council needs to lead the way.”

Conway already had an ordinance requiring masks in many establishments, but city staff felt it was important to expand the rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the city. The original ordinance required masks in essential businesses such as grocery stores and gas stations.

Now all retail and restaurants will require employees and patrons to wear a mask.

These changes mean in most cases masks are required in most businesses in the city. Diners will not have to wear a mask while eating.

“We have to do this so you can stay open,” council member William Goldfinch said.

Exceptions to the new mask rules were made for small children under 5, religious reasons, other health concerns and for outdoor events where 6 feet can easily be maintained between attendees.

City Manager Adam Emrick said city staff members are getting the virus too, and at a steady pace. He said making sure there are enough healthy firefighters working to keep the city safe is an important part of enacting mask ordinances.

Masks that cover both the nose and mouth have emerged as one the best ways to slow the spread of coronavirus due to their ability to block droplets containing the virus from passing through.

A mask can be made of cloth or even a scarf as long as it covers the nose and mouth. The Mayo Clinic recommends trying different types of masks to find the best, most comfortable fit.

Emrick said these policy changes were made after looking at what public health experts have recommended. He said the science showed that mask ordinances are helping slow the spread.

“But we do know masks aren’t hurting the number,” Emrick said. “All the experts are telling us they help. That is why this is on the agenda.”