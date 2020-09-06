'Completely at a loss': Parents find frustrations in Horry County Schools reopening process

MYRTLE BEACH — Already stressed out and distracted by her son unexpectedly landing in the Horry County Schools Virtual program, Stephanie Maribel Cruz was still doing her due diligence as a mother, standing in a line to pick up her son’s digital learning device.

She couldn’t help but overhear the family in front of her, as they were struggling to communicate with the staff about their predicament.

They also had been put into virtual school — but the family wasn’t in a position to be able to tend to them throughout the day, but the message was lost because they couldn’t speak English.

Cruz, a Spanish speaker herself, stepped in to translate — as Myrtle Beach Primary has limited translators, usually handled by phone.

The family’s young daughter is a second grader — like Cruz’s son — and in ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) classes.

The parents were insistent on getting the young girl switched to brick-and-mortar schooling.

To no avail.

“The lady that was assisting with giving out devices said she was sorry, but she can’t switch until the next semester,” Cruz said. “So a bunch of children are set up to fail this year. It’s not even our fault.

“I can only imagine the difficulties the entire Spanish community who have children in school are dealing with, too.”

Cruz’s son also has a learning disability, needing additional attention due to an IEP (Individualized Education Program) and speech therapy — a microcosm of what is leading to a growing social media outcry from the district's families that centers around a lack of information, empathy, flexibility and timely communication, albeit for those returning to brick-and-mortar twice a week or utilizing HCS Virtual full-time.

In appealing to the district to switch her 7-year-old son from virtual to in-person learning, Cruz said the district indicated that the virtual commitment was for the semester and nothing could be done.

Problem is, Cruz doesn’t have internet at home and says while she researched virtual, she did not sign him up for the program.

“They suggested me sitting at Chaplin Memorial Library all day with him so he can complete his school work,” Cruz said.

But she also knows that her 2-year-old won’t sit quietly long enough for that to happen.

Now Cruz is faced with the idea of authorities getting involved because her son is absent or truant at times.

She’s afraid.

“I do not want to lose my children because my oldest can’t connect to his classes,” Cruz said. “The schools don’t care and don’t even have answers to give to low income families like myself.”

A social tornado

The chaos surrounding the reopening of schools in Horry County has reached somewhat of a fever pitch on its Facebook page, with outrage over missed virtual open houses, lack of schedules being delivered, and families being separated into different groups — although all children in the same household should be attending school on the same days.

“We are making any necessary corrections as we receive notifications,” said Lisa Bourcier, HCS’ director of strategic communications and community engagement. “Unfortunately, we cannot honor parents’ requests to change their child’s assigned group (A or B) for attending school on hybrid instructional days. The reason for assigning students to groups is to reduce the number of students who will be physically present at a school by approximately half in order to promote proper social distancing.

“If by chance we made a mistake and assigned siblings residing within the same household on different days, we will be glad to make that correction.”

School is slated to start Tuesday, with Group A set to report to campus across the district, while Group B will have in-person instruction on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All schools are virtual on Fridays.

The imminent start has left plenty of parents anxious due to a lack of answers and communication.

Cortney Walters has a son and daughter that were placed in separate groups, and has been told to connect to PowerSchool — the district’s portal for students — to monitor if the assignments had been fixed.

She can’t get into the portal, nor has her child’s counselor been communicative — which other parents echoed as an issue, as the district and school counselors are sending them back and forth, without definitive answers.

“The lady that I spoke with said her number rings into her iPhone, so she will get my messages over the weekend, but would not have any info until Tuesday morning,” Walters said. “So I’m not sure if I should take my son or my daughter, or both or neither.”

A group of new and transfer students that elected to go with HCS Virtual were also mistakenly put into Group A — a hybrid group — instead of Group E, which caused some delays in direct communication to those students.

"We are working with families who believe they may be in the wrong group," Bourcier said.

According to Bourcier, all schedules have been delivered to the district’s 45,000 students, at least to her knowledge — something that was seemingly contradicted by a parental Facebook post on Friday, among others confirmed by the Post and Courier, including both hybrid and HCS Virtual students.

“I’ve been calling, sending emails, leaving messages and keep getting the same answer. His counselor will contact you,” wrote Juliet Labozzetta Monticallo on Facebook. “I even left her an email. Nothing! I called and got his bus number and time, but that was it. So now I’ll have to drive him on Tuesday and figure it out. I do understand its all new, but it’s stressful enough going to a new school and not knowing anyone, now he’ll have no idea where he is going. So frustrating.”

While schedules are being ironed out, an additional hurdle became public on Friday, with district emails stating that those in HCS Virtual now had a target date of instruction beginning on Sept. 14 — or five days after the official start to the district's school year.

Bourcier said that the week of Sept. 8-11 will be used by HCS Virtual teachers to contact students and parents via email, with platform sign-in by Sept. 14.

As of Saturday afternoon, the district would not speak to any potential changes to vacation schedules or extension to the school year for HCS Virtual.

Bourcier did say that the district was looking to work through the holiday weekend to fix lingering issues.

“Multiple employees districtwide are working throughout the weekend,” Bourcier said. “Parents/students have received multiple emails/phone calls from the district as well as their school administrators. We have also provided numerous videos, educational tutorials, infographics, etc. to help answer a multitude of questions and many topics. These have been shared by our social media channels, our cable access channels, our website, and our back-to-school website.”

While the district has continued to push materials about school reopening via its social media channels, publicly answering questions has not been among the forward-facing strategies.

On a thread posted Friday that pushed out an explanation on the district’s array of group descriptions — needed after a robo-call from Superintendent Rick Maxey offered "conflicting" information for parents — not one comment had been left by the district, with 147 comments and 154 shares made by parents and teachers as of late Saturday night.

For Cruz, timely information and transparency is critical.

“I spent money on buying his school supplies, only for them to tell me they were providing them,” said Cruz, a single mother. “And that they have over 700 students so it’s hard to inform every parent of all the information.”

According to many of the commenters, as well as Bourcier, questions should be sent to HCSInfo@horrycountyschools.net.

Hurry up and chaos

The rushed nature of reopening schools started with the Horry County Board of Education moving its reopening plan decision from July 27 to Aug. 3 — after weeks of compiling information through surveys sent to teachers and parents.

The district would unveil a multi-tier plan on Aug. 3 that offered two options:

• Option 1: In-person instruction based on the severity of the coronavirus in the county. “High spread” would move instruction to complete virtual; “medium spread” would activate a hybrid model that has students attend brick-and-mortar twice per week and virtual the remaining three; and “low spread” would indicate full-time, face-to-face teaching.

• Option 2: A semester-long commitment to HCS Virtual, allowing for full-time instruction online.

With a deadline of Aug. 10 to submit a request for full-time virtual, the district announced on Aug. 17 that 13,377 students had chosen that model — a significant increase from the roughly 1,000 full-time virtual students in 2019-20.

“They blame the parents for signing the children up for virtual, but we honestly had one week to decide and they didn’t give us any information as to what that would consist of,” Cruz said. “I requested information about virtual, but I never signed (her son) up for it because it wasn’t ideal for us because of his speech impediment, but he is stuck in virtual. I am completely at a loss.”

For the remaining 32,000 students, the district waited for the Aug. 31 “incidence rate” report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The bi-weekly report indicated Horry County had dipped to “medium spread” for the first time in two months, therefore activating the district’s “hybrid” model.

In getting their reopening plan approved by the state, the district did commit to making decisions on the education model two weeks in advance, with the next report slated to be provided on Sept. 14.

Kari Ward, a mother of four HCS students that range from high school to elementary school, says she feels fortunate not to be a single parent, as adjusting their lives every two weeks would add stress to already hectic situation.

“I can’t even imagine living in their shoes right now,” Ward said. “Do they work so they have a house and food, or do they stay with their kids? Heaven forbid some kids get put in a bad situation out of sheer desperation.

“The brick-and-mortar plan is a joke to begin with. Maybe they’ll be there, maybe they won’t. No one can live or work like that.”

Ward has taken the situation into her own hands, deciding to homeschool three of her children instead of dealing with the back-and-forth of the hybrid plan.

She pointed to mask mandates and social distancing as unrealistic for her young ones — “the thought of having to social distance at that age is comical,” she said — but she was especially frustrated for her high school senior, who hadn't known where to show up on Tuesday.

Late Saturday, her daughter received an updated schedule and further direction for the upcoming week — a positive sign for Ward, who ultimately believes the coronavirus will create unexpected circumstances throughout the school year.

"I know the germs will spread and I’m mostly okay with it. I do however expect (the district) to own their mistakes and get it right," Ward said.