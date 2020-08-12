Coastal Carolina's Silas Kelly happy to be back after season-ending injury last year

The road to recovery is sometimes a long one.

Just ask Silas Kelly.

The Coastal Carolina University redshirt senior linebacker after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee during the Chanticleers’ 12-7 upset at Kansas on Sept. 7, 2019.

Kelly had season-ending surgery 18 days later to fix his knee, terminating his junior season after playing just two games.

“It’s been an ongoing process,” Kelly said. “I’m more confident with my knee and stronger at this point, even more than before I got hurt. It’s been huge for my confidence.”

Kelly’s rehab took about three to four months.

“I could finally put weight on it a month after the injury,” he said. “I could stop using crutches and was able to walk. In December, I ran for the first time out of the pool.”

But not being on the field with his team was tough for Kelly.

“For so long throughout rehab, I left like I was not myself,” he said. “I missed basically the whole season. I was involved with the guys every way I could.”

In February, Kelly had a second surgery to "clean things up." However, he faced further complications with his rehab due to COVID-19.

“After spring break, from the beginning of March to June or July, I wasn’t able to see my trainer or physical therapist,” he said. “It was hard to do my own rehab. But obviously, I’m doing pretty well, so it worked. I got a bunch of weights from my roommate’s dad and worked out in the living room and backyard. I was doing anything I could to work on it.”

Kelly said he is grateful to be able to play football again.

“Being able to practice and play football, I’m blessed,” he said. “I have a piece of myself back. The camaraderie in practice and being able to make each other better, I really can’t describe how incredible it feels.”

Kelly plans to try to work back up to his sophomore season form, when he was second on the team with 60 tackles in 11 games, averaging 5.5 tackles per game, despite missing almost a full two games due to an injury. Three of his tackles were for loss and he also had a sack, a fumble recovery and three pass break-ups that year. He was named the BAM Defensive Player of the Week following Coastal Carolina’s opener at South Carolina where he recorded a sack and two pass break-ups against the Gamecocks. He was also named an All-Sun Belt honorable mention at the end of the year.

Before getting hurt his junior season, Kelly said he had high aspirations. He was one of four captains on the team and was named a 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List member. This trophy, named after former University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, is awarded to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Although he did not win the award, Kelly earned a spot on Coastal Carolina’s Presidents List with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester and was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester with a 3.5+ GPA.

On the field, Kelly recorded nine tackles, one of them for loss, and a forced fumbled against Eastern Michigan and recorded six tackles, five of them solo, against Kansas before getting injured in that game.

Kelly will now be a part of a defense that is poised to do big things this year.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “We have a lot of experienced guys, and that helps with team chemistry and with the way the defense plays. Knowing what they can do day in and day out helps a lot. Up front, we have a solid defense together. I’m excited to get on the field and see what we can do together.”

One of those players on the defensive front is redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list on July 21. The trophy, presented by LendingTree and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club, is presented to the NCAA Division I National Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson was also named to the Bednarik Award watch list in early July, an award presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, named a 2020 preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, and College Football News (CFN), and named to the 2020 College Football America Yearbook (CFA) Group of 5 Preseason Starting Lineup this preseason.

The Sun Belt Conference gave the go-ahead this week for football to start over Labor Day Weekend. However, the Chanticleers will have to find a new opponent to play Sept. 5 after the Southeastern Conference announced it would play a conference-only schedule this season, which caused their game at South Carolina to be canceled. Coastal Carolina’s rematch against Kansas is also in jeopardy after the Big 12 announced it would only allow its member schools to play one nonconference game this season.

However, the Sun Belt made it clear that the Chanticleers will be able to play eight conference games and up to four nonconference games.

Regardless of who the Chanticleers play this season, Kelly is just happy to be back on the field.

“I’m blessed to be back,” he said. “It’s a huge opportunity to play with my team and I definitely don’t want to take it for granted. I love this stuff.”