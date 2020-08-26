Coastal Carolina's flipped games with Kansas to have big financial impact

On Sept. 26, Coastal Carolina was supposed to host Kansas — the first Power 5 opponent to ever play at Brooks Stadium.
The financial impact on the local community was expected to be significant.
With the sudden change of venue announced on Aug. 14 — the Chants will now head to Lawrence, Kan. on Sept. 12 — the financial outlook is different.
What does it take to get a football team to the midwest? To start, CCU will get $200,000 from Kansas to make the trip.
The compensation was negotiated when the three-year deal was struck between the schools, with no additional funds being moved in order to aid CCU's last-second schedule switch due to the Big 12 changing its scheduling rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Big 12 schools can only play one non-conference game.
“We were scheduled to play at Eastern Michigan on that day originally,” said Kevin Davis, Coastal Carolina assistant athletic director for media relations. “So we are moving (our) travel plans around from Michigan to Kansas.
"Since the two (Kansas) games for both this season and next season were already under contract and just flipped, we will be receiving $200,000 from Kansas to aid in travel to Lawrence. That is the same amount per the contract that we were going to give them for coming here on the original schedule."
Kansas had to find a new date to play the Chants this season after the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas would be playing Baylor on Sept. 26. Luckily for both sides, the Chants had an open date on Sept. 12 after their game against Eastern Michigan was canceled due to the Mid-American Conference postponing its fall sports season to the spring.
The Chants won the first matchup with Kansas, 12-7, in Lawrence in 2019. Kansas is scheduled to make its long-awaited visit to CCU on Sept. 11, 2021.
Coastal Carolina has two other open dates on its schedule now in addition to Sept. 26: Sept. 5 after its game at South Carolina was canceled due to the Southeastern Conference announcing it would only play conference opponents this season; and Sept. 19 after Duquesne decided to cancel its non-conference season when the NCAA announced there would be no fall championships for the Football Championship Subdivision.
On Wednesday, the Chants announced that they are now playing old foe Liberty at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 5. The Sun Belt championship game is scheduled for that date, but the conference has indicated that the date can be moved if the Chants advance to the title game.