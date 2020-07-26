Coastal Carolina's 'Comeback Plan' details coronavirus safety measures for return to campus

Coastal Carolina University is taking extensive precautions to ensure public safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as students will soon return to campus for the fall semester.

The university is currently rolling out its "Comeback Plan" in a series of videos that detail how the campus will practice social distancing from the classrooms to campus transportation, the importance of wearing face masks and new signage across campus. CCU announced Friday it will begin online-only instruction Aug. 19 and in-person instruction will start Sept. 8.

New resident students may move in Aug. 12-14 and returning students will be able to move back to campus Aug. 15-16, the university announced. University Housing will provide a second move-in option between Sept. 3-4, depending on resident demand. Students who choose the September move-in window will receive a two-week housing and dining credit.

In order to educate those returning to campus, each one-minute "Comeback Plan" video released will focus on an important element of what campus will be like moving forward, said Martha Hunn, CCU's spokesperson.

"When the Coastal Comeback Countdown ends, our public health experts on campus will roll out a Public Health Education Campaign, which will zero-in on key good health practices that we will all need to incorporate into our live as members of Teal Nation, and will also share good insights as to why each of these practices matters," Hunn said.

In addition to new signage and practicing social distancing, the university plans to increase sanitation of high-touched surfaces and has installed sanitation stations.