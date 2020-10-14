Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana-Lafayette Live Tracker

Follow along as the Chants take on No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette in a battle of unbeatens!
7:56 p.m.
Touchdown Chants! Senior running back CJ Marable caps off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. Junior plackicker Massimo Biscardi's PAT knots the game up at 7-7 with 4:49 to go in the first.
7:42 p.m.
The Ragin' Cajuns strike first with a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Levi Lewis to redshirt senior wide receiver Jalen Williams to put Louisiana up 7-0 after redshirt junior placekicker Nate Snyder knocked in the PAT. The TD capped off a 10-play, 75 yard drive.