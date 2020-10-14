You are the owner of this article.
Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana-Lafayette Live Tracker

CCU Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall (10) tries to get by Arkansas State defenders during the Chants' 52-23 win over the Red Wolves on Oct. 3 at Brooks Stadium. Nick Masuda/Staff

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

Follow along as the Chants take on No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette in a battle of unbeatens!

7:56 p.m.

Touchdown Chants! Senior running back CJ Marable caps off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. Junior plackicker Massimo Biscardi's PAT knots the game up at 7-7 with 4:49 to go in the first.

7:42 p.m.

The Ragin' Cajuns strike first with a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Levi Lewis to redshirt senior wide receiver Jalen Williams to put Louisiana up 7-0 after redshirt junior placekicker Nate Snyder knocked in the PAT. The TD capped off a 10-play, 75 yard drive.

