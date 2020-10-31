Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Live Tracker

Follow along as the No. 20 Chants battle the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta!

1:22 p.m.

McCall calls his own number and runs in from two yards out for his fourth rushing TD this season. 34-0 Chants with 50 seconds to go before the half.

1:07 p.m.

The Chants take advantage of the Silas Kelly interception by scoring yet another TD, this one a 10-yard pass from McCall to Heiligh for the latter's second score of the day. Chants up big, 27-0, with 6:32 to go before the break.

1:04 p.m.

CCU redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly records his first INT of the season by picking off Panthers QB Cornelious Brown IV with 8:41 to go in the half.

12:59 p.m.

The Chants capitalize off the Georgia State fumble with a 13-yard TD pitch from McCall to sophomore running back Reese White. However, Massimo Biscardi's PAT was off the upright, leaving the score at 20-0 with 10:39 to go before the half.

12:47 p.m.

There's teal in the end zone again! McCall finds senior running back CJ Marable for an 18-yard TD, Marable's fourth receiving TD of the season. Chants up 14-0 with 11:39 before the half.

12:17 p.m.

The gamble pays off! Redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall finds junior WR Jaivon Heiligh on 4th-and-7 for a 35-yard touchdown. 7-0 Chants with 8:14 to go in the first.

12:09 p.m.

It's no good! Georgia State can't get points off its opening drive with placekicker Noel Ruiz's 47-yard field goal bouncing off the upright.