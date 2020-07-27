Coastal Carolina University announces anonymous donor plans to give $95M

Coastal Carolina University announced an anonymous donor plans to donate $95 million to help with future funding for academic and athletic programs.

CCU President David DeCenzo said the donation will "forever impact" the university.

The donor describes himself as an African American entrepreneur and philanthropist under 30 years old who lives in Alabama, according to the university. He has a background in financial services and agriculture.

Martha Hunn, university spokesperson, said the donation is a planned gift stated in the donor's will.

CCU said in a statement that the university's Office for Philanthropy, along with the donor's finance and legal teams, worked to finalize the details of the financial commitment.

“Coastal Carolina is an up-and-coming university on the verge of greatness,” the donor said. “During my visit to campus, I was struck by its overall beauty and cordial atmosphere. With its proximity to Myrtle Beach and strong academic and athletic programs, I firmly believe Coastal Carolina is well on its way to becoming recognized as one of the top public, liberal arts institutions in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this gift will serve as impetus for others to fully support this wonderful university.”

DeCenzo said CCU is extremely grateful for the donor's faith in the university's mission.

"Without question, this donation will provide tremendous financial support for Coastal Carolina's future growth and development," DeCenzo said.

Coastal Carolina University received one of its largest donations nearly one year ago from Sunny Gupta, a leading software entrepreneur and graduate of CCU.

The planned donation from the anonymous donor is higher than one of the University of South Carolina's biggest benefactors. Lake City financier Darla Moore has previously announced donations to the state's largest college totaling $75 million. CCU has one-third of USC's enrollment.

Last year, Clemson University had a record-breaking year in fundraising, bringing in more than $176 million from private gifts and IPTAY support between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, according to the university.