Coastal Carolina to start fall semester with online instruction

Coastal Carolina University will begin the fall semester with online instruction, delaying in-person classes until Sept. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement from the university Friday.

CCU President David DeCenzo said the decisions were made with the best interest of CCU's students, faculty and staff in mind.

“The well-being of the entire campus community is always our top priority,” DeCenzo said. “The decision to delay in-person instruction for a few weeks provides us with the best scenario to safely resume on-campus operations.

“Upon our return to campus, it will be essential for all members of Teal Nation to wear face coverings inside buildings, practice physical distancing, and follow the protocols established in our Coastal Comeback Plan to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” DeCenzo said.

Class will begin Aug. 19 online, according to the university.

In May, CCU officials announced that classes would return to campus although the finer details were not decided.

The Coastal Comeback plan, unveiled in June, lays out a timeline for how the return to campus will go. Phase 1 is a gradual reintroduction of staff and students. Coastal officials and staff have worked over the last several weeks to prepare the campus for in-person instruction.

The university posted videos showing crews measuring the distance between desks, sanitation stations being set up and reminding students of the importance of wearing a mask. Plans to bring students back will require access to COVID testing for any student who may need it.

CCU’s campus has already served as a mass testing site for all members of the public.

In preparations for economic hardships due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, CCU joined academic institutions from across the country in staff furloughs and some layoffs last month.

Some CCU employees faced up to a 20-day furlough depending on their salary level.