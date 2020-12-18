Coastal Carolina to end furloughs, expects higher retention rate from previous year

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to end its furloughs after the start of the new year as the university did not see an expected dip in enrollment due to COVID-19 and plans to have a higher fall-to-spring retention rate than the previous academic year.

In its last planned meeting of the year, the CCU Board of Trustees voted to end furloughs on Jan. 1 — but employees who qualify for the furloughs still were required to take the designated furlough days prior to the new year. The 10 days in the fall and 10 days in the spring semesters will be amended after the new year, which CCU President David DeCenzo previously hinted could happen in September.

CCU's furlough plan went into effect July 1, with the amount of days required to be off dependent upon the employees' salary. Here is a breakdown:

$35,751 or more: 20 days

$35,001-$35,750: 15 days

$34,351-$35,000: 10 days

$33,601-$34,350: 5 days

$33,101-$33,600: 1 day

Days designated in 2020 included dates during Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-25), as well as days around winter break (Dec. 15-18 and 21-23), according to an email sent to employees from Daniel Ennis, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Dr. Brian Bunton, faculty senate chair and associate professor of physics, said he and faculty members who he has spoken with are appreciative of the Board of Trustees voting to end furloughs.

In a letter to the board at its last meeting, Bunton said: "As I have mentioned in my reports this calendar year, the faculty and staff are finally at the end of what will certainly be the most trying and successful semester of our careers," adding he encouraged the board to read an article he attached to the letter titled, "Faculty pandemic stress is now chronic."

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"I have noticed that while my colleagues and I remain dedicated to the mission of the university, at this point we are running on fumes," he wrote. "As I have mentioned before, faculty and staff at Coastal Carolina University were thrust into this uncertain world in March very suddenly. The support areas on campus have risen and continue to rise to the task; nevertheless, the second half of the Spring 2020 semester was felt as 'emergency instruction.' Fortunately, the university employees threw in together and we weathered the storm admirably."

As of mid-September, CCU's fall enrollment was 9,990 — a 3-percent dip compared to last academic year, though the university was preparing for an up to 15 percent loss because of the pandemic.

In a report to the BOT this month, Ennis said 89.3 percent of fall students are expected to return for the spring semester — a figure that is up from 88.9 percent during the 2019-20 academic year.

The university expects to have 9,208 students during the spring semester, which includes 50 new freshman, 225 new transfers, 150 readmits, 358 non-degree seeking, 7,725 continuing and 700 graduate students.

CCU has received 10,255 applications for the upcoming academic year (2021-22) as of Dec. 10, compared to 10,574 applications received by Dec. 13, 2019, for this current academic year, according to Ennis' report. So far, 4,610 students have been accepted for the 2021-22 academic year — a 24 percent decrease in the 6,092 students accepted at this point in 2019.

In addition to the announcement of furloughs ending, CCU's incoming president, Michael Benson, will receive a housing allowance of $50,000 annually. The Agency Head Salary Commission approved the board of trustees' request Thursday to grant Benson the allowance, which is paid in full.