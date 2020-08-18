Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable looks to build on a standout 2019 season

Coastal Carolina University football’s CJ Marable is ready to take this college football season by storm.

The standout senior running back from Decatur, Georgia, was named to the 2020 College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt team, the Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team, the Lindy's Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt second team and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team this offseason.

Even with the 2020 college football season up in the air, Marable has kept his nose to the grindstone.

“My mindset has just been to continue to just work, continue to do things I’ve been doing since my freshman year,” he said before fall camp. “To keep my body in shape, I just stretch, make sure I do treatment in the training room and eat right.”

Marable has high hopes for the Chanticleers this season, who have not made a bowl game since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2016.

“As a team goal, our goal is to just get in the Sun Belt Championship and (make) a bowl this year,” Marable said.

The Sun Belt announced on Aug. 4 that it still plans to go forward with its season, which consists of eight conference games for each team and up to four non-conference contests. The Sun Belt’s championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 which will feature the conference’s East and West division champions.

“That was super nice,” Marable said. “When I saw that, I was excited because I feel like as a team and as an individual, we need the season and I need the season, so seeing that, I was excited.”

Marable became the fourth Coastal Carolina running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season last year, a feat that has only been accomplished six times in the program’s history (De’Angelo Henderson did it three times). Marable started all 12 games for the Chanticleers last season and led the team with 1,085 rushing yards, which was good for fourth in the conference, and led the squad with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Marable was also second on the team in receptions with 38. He amassed 295 receiving yards last season and caught three receiving touchdowns. His rushing, receiving and kick return (38) yards totaled up to 1,418, which was good enough to lead the team in all-purpose yards last year.

All of these numbers were good enough to earn him a spot on the 2019 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference third team and got him a 2019 All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection. Marable was also a 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy finalist, which is an award given out by the SC Football Hall of Fame to the state’s most outstanding college player. However, Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence ended up taking home the hardware.

Marable thinks he learned what it means to be a leader for his team this offseason.

“Over the years I always thought that I wasn’t, like, a vocal leader,” he said. “So I learned this offseason that I have that capability of (being) a more vocal leader instead of being a leader that shows by example.”

Marable looks to lead a running back group that he thinks can also contribute to the team’s ground attack.

“(There’s) a lot of talent in that room,” he said. “Everybody has their own unique thing that they can do and I feel like over the years, if you can continue as being a great running back at Coastal, you’re going to be great.”

Chanticleers head football coach Jamey Chadwell is looking for Marable to have another standout season, especially after seeing improvements in his game and his leadership qualities this offseason.

“I think last year he really bulked up to try to take on some more of that physical load and he lost some of his quickness,” Chadwell said. “Now he’s bulked up and got his quickness back, so the runner that (he) was his sophomore year where he was really fast but smaller, is back, and that’s been good. And then (he’s) really just been trying to take some of the young guys (under his wing). We’ve got a lot of younger guys behind him and (we’re) really trying to get them to the point of helping and being able to contribute. It’s good to his growth from a leadership standpoint.

"He’s always worked hard, but now you see him speaking and being confident and that’s just the maturity, so I’m proud of where he’s at on that part.”